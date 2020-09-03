What To Watch September 4th To Take Away The Blues

12pm: In Conversation: Step Afrika! and ArtsEmerson. Step Afrika! Founder and Executive Director C. Brian Williams joins ArtsEmerson Artistic Director David Dower and Executive Director David C. Howse for a conversation about the two arts organizations’ long arc relationship, adapting live performance for digital spaces, and what audiences can expect from Stono and Step Afrika! in the future.

12pm: Peanut Butter Jams is a half-hour interactive living room concert/music class, designed to entertain and teach kids from the comfort of their own homes. Brought to you by Broadway performers Lilli Wosk and Brad Standley, PBJams is high-quality fun for the whole family.

Nick Daly

12pm: Playbill LIVE! with Nick Daly Join Playbill’s Social Media Director Felicia Fitzpatrick and Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert every Friday at 12 PM ET for Playbill LIVE!, where they bring you the latest theatre news, take your questions, and chat with a special guest. Today, it’s Playbill Search for a Star winner Nick Daly.

12pm: Lang Lang

1pm: College Theatre Auditions: Auditions: Webster University and Millikin University By Playbill Faculty from theatre programs at university’s go live to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more.

2:30: Three Kings Old Vic. A solo play by Stephen Beresford about fathers and sons written for Andrew Scott to perform during the lockdown. The play will be streamed live directly from the Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only. (This is the rescheduled opening after the initial July run was delayed due to Scott’s “minor surgery”)

3pm: In Love and Warcraft American Conservatory Theater. In Madhuri Shekar’s play, college senior Evie prefers the online role-playing game World of Warcraft to real life. In the game, she’s a fearless warrior with a boyfriend. In real life, she ghostwrites love letters for people, even though she’s neither been in love. When Evie becomes attracted to her client Raul, she must decide whether or not to let her powerful and sexy warrior character out in the real world. Live performances 9/4, 9/5, 9/11, 9/12, in which you can chat, or on-demand 9/18 – 9/25

3pm: Put On Your Dancing Shoes! Best Of Dancing Join Cirque Du Soleil’s as we tap our way to this Friday’s new special: Best of Dance! Flick, frame, glissage, hip twist, lockstep, lunge and step! Get your moves on, this Sept 4th at 3pm E.T. as we take you on a tour of some of Cirque du Soleil’s the best dance moments.

4pm: San Diego Rep’s Latinx New Play Festival San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP are proud to announce the lineup for the Fourth Annual San Diego REP Latinx New Play Festival streamed live online, September 4-6, 2020. Below is the schedule of the 2020 Latinx New Play Festival including the four staged readings and the festival showcase production of Spanking Machine.



Festival passes will be available soon. We highly value the work of our Latinx New Play Festival artists. So that we can continue to support the festival and its artists, we suggest that $50 is a fair value price for this year’s festival pass. However, it is equally important to us that anyone who wants to access the festival and the plays presented is able to do so. Feel free to select a price option, between $0 and $100, that best suits you and your current circumstances. Information on how to view the readings, spotlight performance and other events will be included in your purchase confirmation email.



Curious about how this year’s festival will be presented? Click here to watch a short video!



All times listed are PDT.

Friday, September 4th

4:00pm Directing Panel

*5:00pm Machine Learning by Francisco Mendoza

7:00pm Opening Reception*

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Linda Lavin

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week’s guest

This Week’s Special Guests Broadway stars Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway) and Alex Getlin (Godspell).

5pm: OnStageOff Savannah Repertory Theatre has begun a weekly online talkshow called “OnStageOff” to help connect Savannah theatrical artists and projects to the national conversation and to bridge the gap between what’s now and what’s next as the company plans a safe, authorized return to live performance.

Upcoming guests include Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Fool Moon), Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins), Michael Jacinto (Girls at Yale Rep), and Karla Knudsen with musical guests including Chris Blisset, Stephen Lyons, and Nygel D. Robinson. The show is hosted by Savannah Rep’s Executive Artistic Director Ryan McCurdy.

7pm: Play Reading Fridays: Dinner with Friends Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), and Kenita Miller (Once On This Island) will star in Play Reading Fridays’ production of Donald Margulies’ dark comedy Dinner With Friends, benefiting The Actors Fund. Alison Tanney directs.

Dinner with Friends is a funny yet bittersweet examination of the married lives of two couples who have been extremely close for dozens of years. Although it seems to be treading on familiar ground, the play keeps changing its perspective to show how one couple’s breakup can have equally devastating effects on another’s stability.

The comedy first premiered at the 1998 Humana Festival of New American Plays before opening Off-Broadway in 1999.

7pm: William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé Join William TN Hall for TGIF live music from his living room! Make a request and snuggle down! Guest Singer Laura Pavles

7pm: Bristol Riverside Theatre Summer Music Fest: Broadway Summer Spectacular Broadway Summer Spectacular is back! Once again, we’ll bring Broadway to Bristol in one sensational concert. It’ll be an evening packed with Broadway’s best from composers like Stephen Sondheim, Richard Rodgers, and George Gershwin. Elyse Langley, Michele Sexton, Liam Snead, Bob Stineman and Tasha Waters star.

7:30pm: Eleanor Barrington Stage Company repeated September 5

$15. This new play about Eleanor Roosevelt, by Mark St. Germain stars Harriet Harris (who also portrayed the First Lady, diplomat and activist in the recent Ryan Murphy Netflix series “Hollywood.” as well as in a forthcoming TV series, “Atlantic Crossing.”)

7pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital Members of the company’s young artist program perform beloved songs from Golden Age musicals like Show Boat, My Fair Lady, and Kismet.

7:30: The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess A supremely American operatic masterpiece and one of the last and most ambitious works by one of the nation’s greatest musical talents, Porgy and Bess returned to the Met stage for the first time in 30 years to open the 2019–20 season. The opera’s score features a rich cache of individual arias—“Summertime,” “It ain’t necessarily so,” and “I got plenty of nothing,” just to name a few—many of which have become classics of the Great American Songbook. Much of the work’s dynamism comes from Gershwin’s explorations of the Gullah music of Tidewater Carolina, which he melds seamlessly with the then-contemporary language of jazz.

8pm: Stars in the House: Flower Drum Song cast reunion 2002 revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Flower Drum Song; Flower Drum Song reunion with David Henry Hwang, Alvin Ing, Baayork Lee, Jose Llana and Lea Salonga

8pm: Broadway Relief Project: Teal Wicks (Broadway’s Wicked, The Cher Show, Finding Neverland) takes the stage for a solo show at Open Jar Studios, as part of the Broadway Relief Project concert series. Concerts are held in one of Open Jar Studios’ 4,000 square foot spaces, which is transformed into a socially distanced cabaret. Audience members are seated over 20 feet away from the performers with plexiglass panels placed between each seat.

The series gives limited capacity audiences their first opportunity to experience live performances again, following over five months of Broadway being shut down.

The concert will also benefit One Tree Planted, a charity chosen by the artist.

Tickets: $35-$50

9pm: Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice Legendary Fanny Brice– Torch Singer, Comedianne, Ziegfeld Follies Broadway Star, voice of “Baby Snooks’ on the Radio, Golden Era Movie Star and inspiration for musical/movie Funny Girl and Funny Lady, come alive in this critically acclaimed solo show.

Fabulous Fanny takes the audience on a nostalgic journey into the life and relationships of Brice and entertains with many of her popular hits including “My Man”, “Second-Hand Rose”, “Rose of Washington Square”, “Cooking Breakfast for the One I Love”, “When a Women Loves a Man”, “Sadie Salome”, as well as songs inspired by the legend herself such as “Don’t Rain On My Parade” and “People”.

Treat yourself to a program of stunning musicality and intimate stories; entertainment that will leave you in the musical moment, feeling entertained and enlightened by Fanny’s anecdotes, antics and artistry captured as no one else does.

Starring as Fanny Brice: Kimberly Faye Greenberg. Director:Brian Childers

10pm: Latino Theater Company: The Last Angry Brown Hat A “sneak-peek” reading by the Latino Theater Company of Alfredo Ramos’s play in which four former members of the Brown Berets, a 1960s militant Chicano civil rights organization, reunite after the funeral of a pal. Together, they confront the dichotomy between their youthful anger and radicalism, and their current, more conformist lives filled with adult responsibilities.

Originally announced for LTC’s 2020 on-stage season at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, the fully staged production has been postponed until 2021. The reading will be preceded by a live, online conversation with the artists on Thursday, Sept. 3, also available on demand for 10 days.

10pm: Word Up! Word Up! joins The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.