What To Watch September 5th To Take Away The Blues

San Diego Rep’s Latinx New Play Festival San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP are proud to announce the lineup for the Fourth Annual San Diego REP Latinx New Play Festival streamed live online, September 4-6, 2020. Below is the schedule of the 2020 Latinx New Play Festival including the four staged readings and the festival showcase production of Spanking Machine.



Festival passes will be available soon. We highly value the work of our Latinx New Play Festival artists. So that we can continue to support the festival and its artists, we suggest that $50 is a fair value price for this year’s festival pass. However, it is equally important to us that anyone who wants to access the festival and the plays presented is able to do so. Feel free to select a price option, between $0 and $100, that best suits you and your current circumstances. Information on how to view the readings, spotlight performance and other events will be included in your purchase confirmation email.



Curious about how this year’s festival will be presented? Click here to watch a short video!



All times listed are PDT.

Saturday, September 5th

11:00am Designer Showcase

*12:00pm Sapience by Diana Burbano

2:00pm Dramaturgy Panel

*3:00pm Extreme Home Makeover by Makasha Copeland

6:00pm Spanking Machine written and performed by Marga Gomez

The Twits The Unicorn is launching a brand-new theatrical reading of one of Roald Dahl’s best-loved books about a most despicable couple, The Twits, the clever Muggle-Wump and the magnificent Roly-Poly Bird.

Performed by storytellers Martina Laird and Zubin Varla, this unabridged reading is reimagined by director Ned Bennett together with the creative team from his award-winning production of Equus at Royal Stratford East in 2019. Aimed at children aged 6 – 12.

10:30: Three Kings Old Vic. A solo play by Stephen Beresford about fathers and sons written for Andrew Scott to perform during the lockdown. The play will be streamed live directly from the Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only. (This is the rescheduled opening after the initial July run was delayed due to Scott’s “minor surgery”)

2pm: Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story

3pm: Bristol Riverside Theatre Summer Music Fest: Broadway Summer Spectacular Broadway Summer Spectacular is back! Once again, we’ll bring Broadway to Bristol in one sensational concert. It’ll be an evening packed with Broadway’s best from composers like Stephen Sondheim, Richard Rodgers, and George Gershwin. Elyse Langley, Michele Sexton, Liam Snead, Bob Stineman and Tasha Waters star.

5pm: In Love and Warcraft American Conservatory Theater. In Madhuri Shekar’s play, college senior Evie prefers the online role-playing game World of Warcraft to real life. In the game, she’s a fearless warrior with a boyfriend. In real life, she ghostwrites love letters for people, even though she’s neither been in love. When Evie becomes attracted to her client Raul, she must decide whether or not to let her powerful and sexy warrior character out in the real world. Live performances 9/4, 9/5, 9/11, 9/12, in which you can chat, or on-demand 9/18 – 9/25

7:30: The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess A supremely American operatic masterpiece and one of the last and most ambitious works by one of the nation’s greatest musical talents, Porgy and Bess returned to the Met stage for the first time in 30 years to open the 2019–20 season. The opera’s score features a rich cache of individual arias—“Summertime,” “It ain’t necessarily so,” and “I got plenty of nothing,” just to name a few—many of which have become classics of the Great American Songbook. Much of the work’s dynamism comes from Gershwin’s explorations of the Gullah music of Tidewater Carolina, which he melds seamlessly with the then-contemporary language of jazz.

7:30pm: Eleanor Barrington Stage Company repeated September 5

$15. This new play about Eleanor Roosevelt, by Mark St. Germain stars Harriet Harris (who also portrayed the First Lady, diplomat and activist in the recent Ryan Murphy Netflix series “Hollywood.” as well as in a forthcoming TV series, “Atlantic Crossing.”)

Kelli Rabke

7:30: Music at the Mansion: Kelli Rabke: Over the Rainbow Broadway singer/actress and NJ native, Kelli Rabke joins the Music at the Mansion: PORCH PERFORMANCES series with a night of Broadway songs and American Standards we all know and love. She is sure to delight with songs from her many leading roles at Paper Mill Playhouse and on BROADWAY including The Wizard of Oz, Children of Eden, Les Miserables and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and many more. She will be joined on stage by the in demand pianist, John Fischer.

Kelli Rabke got her “big break” playing the role of Dorothy in Paper Mill Playhouse’s acclaimed production of The Wizard Of Oz. Shortly thereafter, she was handpicked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to play the lead role of the Narrator in the Broadway revival of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (US Cast Recording). Following that, she played her dream role: Eponine in Les Miserables on Broadway. She went on to perform in regional theaters across the country in such roles as Mabel in Mack And Mabel, Christine in Phantom, and back to Paper Mill Playhouse in Stephen Schwartz’s landmark production of Children Of Eden as Yonah (American Premiere Recording). She is one of the only Broadway stars to originate a role in both a Stephen Schwartz and an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical — a distinction for which she is incredibly honored. She has been seen and heard in loads of TV commercials and voice-overs, and was the voice of several animated characters, including Kat in the Discovery Kids series Kenny The Shark. She also played the recurring role of Bernadette on The Young And The Restless. Visit www.kellirabke.com for more information.

Kate Baldwin Photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

8pm: Kate Baldwin Concert (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow, Superhero). Watch Broadway’s brightest stars performing 90 minute solo concerts at Open Jar Studios with a controlled and socially distant audience. The event is live streamed for free on YouTube. Tickets for the in-person event are also available to purchase.

8pm: Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear Join the United States cast of the international digital play, The Art of Facing Fear!

Produced by Company of Angels and Rob Lecrone, in co-production with Os Satyros (Brazil) and Darling Desperados (Sweden)

The Art of Facing Fear, a one-hour virtual play, is a wildly surreal and cathartic experience inspired by our current world situation. It is unlike anything you may have seen on digital theatre, a truly wild and immersive encounter.

In a possible not-too-distant dystopian future, with the quarantine at 5,555 days, a diverse ensemble of individuals deal with the stress and fear of being confined to home during this time of pandemic. The main themes of the performance are the effects of the Corona virus on everyday lives, as well as an encroaching authoritarianism and intolerance which threatens our life, liberty, and identity as free people of the world. Amidst all this is hope.

Opening in São Paulo, Brazil to audiences of as many as 600 viewing devices per night, and followed by an African/European run featuring a cast from three different continents, The Art of Facing Fear arrives in the United States Saturday, September 5th and runs through Sunday, September 27th. This U.S. production features a cast of actors performing from across the U.S., including California, New York, Oregon, Nevada, Georgia, and Alaska.