What To Watch September 6th To Take Away The Blues

San Diego Rep’s Latinx New Play Festival San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP are proud to announce the lineup for the Fourth Annual San Diego REP Latinx New Play Festival streamed live online, September 4-6, 2020. Below is the schedule of the 2020 Latinx New Play Festival including the four staged readings and the festival showcase production of Spanking Machine.



Festival passes will be available soon. We highly value the work of our Latinx New Play Festival artists. So that we can continue to support the festival and its artists, we suggest that $50 is a fair value price for this year’s festival pass. However, it is equally important to us that anyone who wants to access the festival and the plays presented is able to do so. Feel free to select a price option, between $0 and $100, that best suits you and your current circumstances. Information on how to view the readings, spotlight performance and other events will be included in your purchase confirmation email.



Curious about how this year’s festival will be presented? Click here to watch a short video!



All times listed are PDT.

11:00am Frontera Project Panel

*12:00pm Historical Context Panel

*1:00pm The Cucuy Will Find You by Jaymes Sanchez

3:00pm Closing Playwrights Panel*

2pm: The Comedy of Coping Emmy and Golden Globe-winning writer/producer Cindy Chupack and her good friend actress and New York Times bestselling author Annabelle Gurwitch will discuss how they mine humor from heartbreak and humiliation in The Comedy of Coping, the latest Jewish Women’s Theatre (JWT) Zoom program, and whether it’s possible to find humor in the time of COVID.

Chupack and Gurwitch will also share stories of their friendship, their ever-changing lives, and successful but challenging careers, from single women to married and then divorced single mothers. They will also reveal how they discovered their comedic voices and the challenges they faced on the road to success during the popular Sunday Morning at the Braid series, now Zooming every other Sunday morning.

3pm: Sunday Tea with John McD John McDaniel continues Sunday Tea With John McD on Facebook Live as a monthly series.

McDaniel serenades audiences and shares stories from his life and career on Broadway, concert tours, and his days as Rosie O’Donnell’s band leader on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. He has previously collaborated with artists such as Carol Burnett, Cab Calloway, Kristin Chenoweth, Paul Newman, Madonna, Patti LuPone, and Bette Midler. Be sure to join him for Sunday Tea!

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

6pm: Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear Join the United States cast of the international digital play, The Art of Facing Fear!

Produced by Company of Angels and Rob Lecrone, in co-production with Os Satyros (Brazil) and Darling Desperados (Sweden)

The Art of Facing Fear, a one-hour virtual play, is a wildly surreal and cathartic experience inspired by our current world situation. It is unlike anything you may have seen on digital theatre, a truly wild and immersive encounter.

In a possible not-too-distant dystopian future, with the quarantine at 5,555 days, a diverse ensemble of individuals deal with the stress and fear of being confined to home during this time of pandemic. The main themes of the performance are the effects of the Corona virus on everyday lives, as well as an encroaching authoritarianism and intolerance which threatens our life, liberty, and identity as free people of the world. Amidst all this is hope.

Opening in São Paulo, Brazil to audiences of as many as 600 viewing devices per night, and followed by an African/European run featuring a cast from three different continents, The Art of Facing Fear arrives in the United States Saturday, September 5th and runs through Sunday, September 27th. This U.S. production features a cast of actors performing from across the U.S., including California, New York, Oregon, Nevada, Georgia, and Alaska.

Nick Cordero

7pm: Nick Cordero Memorial Tribute Broadway on Demand will stream a memorial tribute to Nick Cordero, the Tony-nominated actor who created leading roles in the Broadway musicals Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale. Mr. Cordero passed away July 5 at age 41 following a lengthy battle with the coronavirus.

Family and friends will unite to celebrate the acclaimed actor’s life for the tribute. The memorial will include photographs, videos, memories, and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as performances by those with whom he shared the stage. Expect appearances by Mr. Cordero’s castmates from A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages, and Waitress.

7:30: Thomas Adès’s The Tempest More than a few composers have run aground trying to adapt Shakespeare’s mercurial tale of revenge and reconciliation, but a dazzling sense of playfulness and experimentation keeps Adès’s modernist score sailing. Crafting incisive portraits of the Bard’s inimitable characters—from the usurped Milanese duke Prospero to the enslaved “monster” Caliban to Ariel, Prospero’s Tinkerbell—Adès creates an ever-shifting musical language that is brilliantly matched by Robert Lepage’s kaleidoscopic production.

Karen Olivo

8pm: The Seth Concert Series: Karen Olivo Tony winner Karen Olivo performs highlights from some of her biggest roles, like West Side Story, Moulin Rouge, and In the Heights.

The Seth Concert Series is hosted by Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

8pm: Meta Phys Ed.: The Work of Art in the Age of Technological Reproductionbased on an essay by Walter Benjamin. Directed By Jesse Freedman. Presented by The Brick Theater and Out of an Abundance of Caution, live streamed thru Twitch. A multi-media cabaret about art, technology and the fight against fascism. The iconic German-Jewish critic, Walter Benjamin, wrote this influential essay in 1935 while running from Nazis. Featuring Kaaron Briscoe and Eli M. Schoenfeld

8pm: Broadway Relief Project: Brandon Victor Dixon Watch Broadway’s brightest stars performing 90 minute solo concerts at Open Jar Studios with a controlled and socially distant audience.

The event is live streamed for free on YouTube. Tickets for the in-person event are also available to purchase.

Up next, it’s Tony-nominated performer Brandon Victor Dixon (The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Hamilton, The Scottsboro Boys).

