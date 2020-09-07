What To Watch September 8th To Take Away The Blues

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

7pm: Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Heathers), Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre…, In The Green) and Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages)

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

7pm: Eva Price Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, who was just announced on the inaugural list of Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives, will launch a new podcast called “My First Show” exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network.

7:15: Piano Bar Live! This week the World Famous Stardusters, with Ruth Bonnet, Diane Ellis, Ann Kittredge, Michael Orland, Eliza Stoehrer and Bill Zeffiro.

7:30pm: Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette Starring Diana Damrau, Vittorio Grigolo, Elliot Madore, and Mikhail Petrenko, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. From January 21, 2017. Tony Award–winning director Bartlett Sher’s new staging of Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette updates the action to 18th-century Verona and conjures both the magic and heartbreak of this timeless love story. Tenor Vittorio Grigolo and soprano Diana Damrau enchanted audiences as Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers, with Damrau displaying glittering coloratura virtuosity and Grigolo delivering passionate longing and a moving rendition of the famous aria “Ah! lève-toi, soleil!” On the podium, maestro Gianandrea Noseda draws a wealth of orchestral color from Gounod’s lush score.

Karen Olivo

8pm: The Seth Concert Series: Karen Olivo Tony winner Karen Olivo performs highlights from some of her biggest roles, like West Side Story, Moulin Rouge, and In the Heights.

The Seth Concert Series is hosted by Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

8pm: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! Sonya Tayeh. Ken Davenport sits down with choreographer (Moulin Rouge!) to talk about her Broadway debut, working Off-Broadway, and her experience on So You Think You Can Dance.

8:30pm: The Poet’s Tree Kicking off the fall season of The Old Globe’s free digital arts-engagement offerings is The Poet’s Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist and spoken word poet Gill Sotu.

This new program takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word.

9pm: In Conversation: Animation Creation Groundlings alumna, instructor and director, and Peabody Award-winning writer Deanna Oliver (Casper, The Brave Little Toaster, Animaniacs, Curious George) will join The Groundlings Theatre for a virtual event, “In Conversation: Animation Creation”.

Groundlings main company member Annie Sertich (Silicon Valley) will moderate the discussion about the world of animation, and they will also answer questions from virtual attendees.

9:30pm: Stars in the House: Be More Chill Reunion with George Salazar, Joe Iconis, Will Roland, Jason Tam, Britton Smith, Katie Carlson, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer and Cameron Bond.

10pm: This is a Man’s World By The Latino Theater Company An archival video presentation of a solo, semi-autobiographical coming of age story written and performed by Latino Theater Company founding member Sal Lopez. In this candid and intimate performance, music and memory swirl as Lopez relives the lessons that shaped his life, from the scent of a piroul tree in Mexico to the thrill of young love to the effects of the Watts Riots and the birth of his son.