What Type Of Garage Door Is Cheapest?

A garage door that is affordable for you means the cheapest option. Several factors influence the cost of a garage door. When you search for a cheap garage door, you should know about your requirements. Whether you want a garage door that is an intricate, modern style and elevates the beauty of your property, or you are looking for a simple but highly functional garage door for security purposes. Depending upon the priorities of consumers, the options of the cheapest garage door also vary.

Through this article, we will share basic information about a few types of material, style, and their impact on the price of a garage door. It will guide you to find a garage door that is the cheapest option according to your needs.

Different Materials and Styles of Garage Doors Along With Their Price Range

Steel Garage Door

Since steel is a sturdy material, steel doors are stable. Steel increases the durability of garage doors and makes them highly resistant to rusting, denting, and weather conditions. Hence, it is less maintenance and has excellent insulation properties. Steel doors are now also available in contemporary designs. The average-sized steel door costs from $700 to $1200. However, a customized, high-duty steel door may cost you up to $3500.

Fibreglass Door

If you want a material tough and durable, then steel, fibreglass are the options to choose from. It also comes with the best insulation properties. It is a bit pricier than steel but cheaper than wood. Fibreglass also captures the natural beauty, making your garage door look attractive. If we look at the average cost of a fibreglass garage door, it ranges between $1200 to $2200.

Aluminium Garage Door

Aluminium is a popular material for the garage door for being lightweight, durable, and resistant. Aluminium garage doors are best to install if you live in a humid environment near oceans. It is because it is highly resistant to many corrosives, including salt and moisture. Their average cost is $1500 to $2000.

You may also replace the aluminium panels with frosted glass panels for contemporary appeal.

Wood Garage Door

Wood gives a natural and elegant look to your garage door. People who want to add beauty and texture to their garage opt for this material. However, there is a price range available depending upon the type of wood used by the manufacturer. Also, wood requires proper scheduled maintenance. So it may cost you more than the expense of purchase and installation.

Starting from $1000, the cost of a wood garage door based on the wood may go as high as $4000.

For a complete garage system of single doors that includes hardware and installation, the expense will be around $750 to $2000. Whereas for double doors it will sum up to $1000 to $4000 or maybe more.

Moreover, if you want a customized door, you must be ready to pay more. Besides material, the thickness of the garage door may also add up to the total cost.

Each material used in the manufacturing of garage doors has its benefits. Similarly, different styles or designs are now available in garage doors that a buyer may prefer to invest in based on what he likes. If you have a budget plan for a new garage door, you must choose according to it. Otherwise, we must say that the choices are limitless and that you won’t be tired from looking at only if you can afford them.

