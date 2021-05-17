What You Need to Know About React Native

React Native is an open-source development framework for mobile apps launched in 2015 by Facebook. It allows mobile developers to write in JavaScript, transpile it to native platform code, and deploy their products to Android and iOS. According to statistics, mobile applications’ revenue has grown from $9.1 billion in the first quarter of 2016 to $31.9 billion in the last quarter of 2020 – a 250% increase! Whether you’re a financial app development company or a catering business, you can use React Native to make impressive-looking mobile applications that offer seamless mobile OS integration.

To understand React Native better, it will help to know why a business would choose it for mobile development. Check the main reasons below.

It’s an Easy Method to Run a Minimum Viable Product

If a company is thinking of launching an app, they might consider several options, but the two of them stand out. They might ask their customers what they’re trying to find in an application, then create the one featuring their requests. Or, they might develop a product, launch it, and observe their clients’ behavior and interaction.

An MVP has a completed front-end part but is manually operated behind the scenes for observation purposes. There are many other purposes and advantages of using an MVP, but how does this tie in with React Native?

You’ll create an application quickly using React Native because you reduce the code base by over 70%. This simply implies that you will be ready to launch your MVP within the shortest time, test it, improve and reiterate the procedure until you’ve got a viable product. Compare this process to that of developing two separate applications for the two OSs, predominantly using code and retesting until you’re satisfied.

Finding JavaScript Developers

According to data from StackOverflow, most correspondents rated JavaScript as the most popular programming language. Android’s Java and Kotlin and iOS’ Objective-C and Swift fall way behind as compared. This suggests that it might be easier for a company to find JavaScript developers. Not to mention the fact that the business would use the same team of developers for both OS applications rather than two separate app development teams.

Additionally, StackOverflow’s data shows that Facebook’s React.JS is the second most used JavaScript library. If your development team members are well-versed with it, they will easily use this knowledge and tweak it to operate React Native.

What’s more, since React Native is non-proprietary, it would be effortless for your developers to receive support if they got stuck. They will enjoy being able to reuse code and the knowledge base available on React Native to bring you the best application possible.

Great Apps Based on React Native

One of the most encouraging things for any business is reassurance that there are companies that followed a similar route and achieved fantastic results. If you look at the top React Native apps list, you’d gain the confidence to use React Native in your company. Mobile applications like Discord, Gyroscope, Facebook, UberEATS, Instagram, and Bloomberg should dispel all your doubts.

Easy Development

React Native facilitates mobile development easier as it features a comprehensive library of pre-built components. This often helps reduce the code.

It may be worth noting that React Native does not support all Android and iOS features. If you can’t find some components in their library, or you simply would like to tweak something to serve your own purposes, you need not use React Native exclusively. You can make your application as native as you would like by using the OS’s native languages.

You can implement APIs and incorporate third-party plugins into your apps to satisfy any missing needs. This will allow you to make items, like maps and payment methods, easily accessible on your application.

Straightforward Maintenance

Mobile application users are always uncovering bugs in apps, and businesses are constantly working to enhance their products. A company that launched separate iOS and Android mobile versions would have a harder time making improvements compared to a team that used React Native. The latter would simply change the app with React Native and then release it on both OSs simultaneously.

Pros of Using React Native

Now that you understand why a business would opt for React Native, here are two of its main advantages.

It saves you time and money

Using React Native is like killing two birds with one stone. If you need iOS and Android applications, there should be two development teams with knowledge of the programming languages to build products for both OSs. Creating applications that look similar would require much effort if using different programming languages. This is expensive and takes a lot of your time, unlike React Native’s non-proprietary library.

You’d only need one team to create an excellent application in a short time and with less coding. This app would also be ready to be launched on both OSs simultaneously.

It creates fantastic products

There are already some awesome applications built with React Native. If an experienced team uses pre-built components, it will be easy to come up with user-friendly cross-platform apps. Even if you are just launching an MVP, you can determine whether your idea is viable, whether you need to perform any tweaks or scrap the project altogether.

Conclusion

The mobile application market is projected to exceed $400 billion by 2026. With such positive expectations, it makes sense that companies should take advantage of any available resources to create awesome mobile applications. With React Native framework, they can launch fantastic apps in a short timeframe. Thus, you should do everything in your power to find developers who will help you build functional cross-platform apps for your business needs.