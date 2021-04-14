What You Need To Know About the Essential Creatine Range

Creatine is a substance found in the body that acts as an aid for your muscles’ energy production. This energy is especially important when you are performing high-intensity exercises or when heavy lifting is involved. While Creatine shares many similarities with amino acids, it is a product of the amino acids known as arginine and glycine. Creatine is stored in the body, primarily in the muscles, as phosphocreatine. You can also find it in lesser amounts in the brain, liver and kidneys.

Creatine supplements are popular among those that are looking to increase their performance levels. Taking creatine supplements causes an increase in the amounts of phosphocreatine in the muscles, thus adding to the energy stores in your body through the increased production of an energy molecule. The more this molecule your body contains, the more energy you have throughout your workout and the more power behind your movements.

Performance is just one aspect of the role of Creatine in the fitness regimen. It also increases strength and muscle mass, and recovery abilities. Tests have even shown that Creatine can help to prevent the formation of neurological diseases.

Creatine supplements are some of the most sought after fitness supplements worldwide. In response to this demand, different companies and brands have made other creatine supplement products available. Here is an overview of the range we have available:

Muscletech CellTech -6lb

This particular product is in high demand among creatine users. The formula is particularly effective with lab-led tests drawn from a test group of users indicating a 3.4-pound muscle growth in one week. The CellTech formula contains branched-chain amino acids, creatine monohydrate, and creatine hydrogen chloride. There are also carbs to round out the recipe as a whole. This combination and its results have earned Muscletech CellTech the moniker of ‘The most powerful creatine formula’.

CellTech comes in three flavours: Grape, Fruit Punch and Orange.

Muscletech- Platinum 100% Creatine

Platinum 100% Creatine is another popular offering from the Muscletech brand. This formula is more straightforward than the CellTech and is purer, with little to no add-ons. It does not even have any flavour iterations. Regardless of this fact, Platinum 100% Creatine from Muscletech is just as powerful and effective as its counterpart. Each serving is designed to have 5 grams of micronized creatine monohydrate. The effect of such a formulation is a scientifically proven increase of strength, lean muscle and better recovery.

Each tub of this product comes with up to 80 servings, giving value to your money.

Beast- Creature Creatine Complex

Beast’s creatine offering takes a unique approach in the formulation process. Creature Creatine Complex contains a mix of five types of Creatine. This formula is geared towards the effective growth of muscle with an aide a cut above the rest. This product’s main design characteristic is its fast uptake. Once it has been ingested, the Creature Creatine Complex is broken down and made available for use by the body faster than with other formulae.

Cellucor – CN3

Cellucor’s CN3 is not just a creatine supplement. It is a 3 in 1 creation meant to aid in augmenting the pump and providing more strength. CN3 contains Creatine and nitric oxide, another essential supplement that is often best applied when stacked with Creatine. Therefore, having the two substances contained in one formula takes the effort out of the need to search for and select a separate nitric oxide supplement.

CN3 should be taken as a pre-workout supplement. In addition to the one-two punch of strength and pump, CN3 also comes in a tasty and enticing Cherry Limeade Flavour in a generous tub, which yields 50 servings.

MusclePharm – Essentials Creatine

Essentials Creatine from MusclePharm contains creatine monohydrate as the base compound. The formula gives you the most of what you can get from Creatine. It has extensive scientific research backing it and will provide the user with numerous advantages. Essentials Creatine amplifies power and strength, increases endurance and helps in the building of lean muscle.

Each serving of Essentials Creatine has 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with a generous 120 or 200 servings in a tub, depending on the size you wish to select. The large size makes it a pretty budget-friendly option, as you do not have to go back for more constantly.

The examples listed above are nought but a snapshot of what creatine products we have stocked. There are many more for you to consider, all readily available for your discovery and use. Our variety and brand selection avails you of such a number of options for creatine supplements that you cannot fail to find one that is right for you.

Whether you are using it on its own or otherwise sourcing it to be a part of a stack, the assortment of creatine products from notable brands that provide scientifically verified formulas will be a valuable addition to your future workouts. Including Creatine in your supplemental line-up avails the benefit of extensive scientific research employed in underpinning the advantages of such a supplement to the overall result of your fitness routines, whether they are low or high-intensity activities.