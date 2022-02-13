Fashion Week officially started on Friday February 11, Digital presentations officially begin on Saturday, February 12.

To kick things off, Gigi Buris, Helmet Lang, Zankov, Bronx and Banco, Proenza Schouler, Atelier Cillian, Nicholas Raefski, Perry Ellis America, The Academy New York, 11 Honoré, Tombogo, Christian Cowan, Elena Velez, Dion Lee and The Art of Rodarte.

On Saturday the in-person event line-up included The Black in Fashion Council Showroom (which runs for most of the week), Gigi Burris, Zankov, Tiffany Brown Design, Hardware LDN, PatBO, Jason Wu Collection, Victor Glemaud, Son Jung Wan, Advisry, Deity New York, Saint Sintra, Second Life Style, Maisie Wilen, Christian Siriano, Global Fashion Collective, Kim Shui, Brandon Maxwell and Eckhaus Latta

The brands that live-stream and virtual events were Overcoat, Kuon, C+ plus SERIES, Tiffany Brown Design, Hardware LDN, Deity New York, 11 Honoré, Ashya, Ndigo Studio, Jason Wu Collection, Raisavanessa, Tadashi Shoji, Megan Renee, Nicole Miller, Son Jung Wan, Advisry, LaPointe, Keama, Jovana Louis, Maisie Wilen, Tanya Taylor, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet, Zankov, Cristina Nitopi, Kim Shui, Chaance and Brandon Maxwell.

Today, Sunday the 13th the in-person events nclude Area, Nalebe, Ulla Johnson, Dauphinette, Dur Doux, Frederick Anderson, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson and Altuzarra.

The brands live-streaming and virtual events are Ulla Johnson, Dennis Basso, Area, Batsheva, Haleia, Whensmokeclears, New Standards of Beauty, TITOV, Victor de Souza, Second Life Style, Sergio Hudson and Altuzarra.

The key colors this season are a caramel café, hypnotic midnight, vibrant rose violet, martini olive, cheerful Samoan Sun and a whimsical Orange Tiger according to the Pantone Color Institute.

Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said that the palette enables consumers to move fluidly between a range of contrasting shades, allowing them to spontaneously express who they are and how they feel on any given day.

Bella Hadid commands attention in a hooded velvet peplum jumper at Proenza Schouler’s show,

At the PatBo show Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Olivia Palermo attended.

At Christian Siriano’s show Alicia Silverstone, Hannah Waddingham, and Tika the Iggy, Drew Barrymore and Susan Sarandon

At Jason Wu’s show Nicole Ari Parker from “And Just Like That.”

And Phil Oh showcased street style to the max.