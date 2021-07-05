What’s Wrong With The Washington Post?

According to The Washington Post The Statue of Liberty is a ‘meaningless symbol of hypocrisy’ because of America’s history of racism, sexism and anti-immigrant sentiment.

Philip Kennicott, a Pulitzer Prize winner, stated “the statue is irrelevant to non-white Americans.” Tell that to the approximately 3.5 million people who visit the Statue of Liberty every year and see it as the symbol of freedom.

Kennicott’s essay, states “Maybe it’s time to admit that the Statue of Liberty has never quite measured up,’ and has unfulfilled promises. If the statue has had any kind of stable meaning over its lifetime, it is not as a symbol of liberty, but as a symbol of the misuse of liberty — as a hollow promise, unequally distributed and limited in its application to certain groups.”

If this is the case why are people fighting and dying to get in? Promises have also been broken by those who have come here to become apart of America. If you come to America, you should want to be an American, speak the language and contribute to society. Many do this, but part of the problem is many want to make this country what they have come here to escape.

The Statue of Liberty was a gift to the United States from the people of France to commemorate 100 years of Franco-American friendship.

One hundred thirty-five years after gifting the original Lady Liberty, France just sent a second, smaller Statue of Liberty across the Atlantic. The bronze sibling statue, nicknamed the “little sister,” is displayed on Ellis Island and both statues will stand facing one another from July 1-5, and then the smaller one will be taken to Washington, D.C., to be installed at the French ambassador’s residence. The “little sister” will be unveiled there beginning July 14, Bastille Day, and remain there for 10 years.