When Broadway Comes Rushing Back: Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Part 2

Yesterday we started our new series “When Broadway Comes Rushing Back” with guests Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. We wanted to know when Broadway comes roaring back, what show will you be bringing with you? That is the question on everybody’s mind. The Tony Award-winning husband-and-wife producing team behind BroadwayHD and 18 Broadway shows such as Sunset BoulevardOn Your Feet!, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder and Sunday in the Park With George, were candid and gave a lot of insight that the interview made in into two parts. It actually went beyond the zoom time frame.

Stewart and Bonnie were one of the lucky ones, as their theatre was under renovation and the show they were helping to produce The Minutes has hopes of coming back.

Here is the link to part one and Stewart and Bonnie’s resumes.

