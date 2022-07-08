When do you need a visa for skilled workers?

People migrate to another country for many reasons. Most often, these reasons are often linked to the prospect of finding new opportunities for study, career, and life. Many individuals seek these opportunities to pursue their dreams and fulfil their goals, hoping to get further from where they already are.

If you’re among the people who plan to work and live in the UK, you would need a visa for skilled workers to get started. For this, it’s best that you seek the help of a professional immigration lawyer to help you sort through what you need during the immigration process. Immigration lawyer advice is valuable such that it helps you make more informed decisions and understand what steps you need to take to get your application approved. Furthermore, having an immigration lawyer by your side helps make the process much more convenient as it saves you the hassle of overseeing everything yourself.

This article will discuss when you need a visa for skilled workers, as well as its eligibility criteria and requirements.

What is a Skilled Workers visa?

You will need a visa for skilled workers if you plan on working and living in the UK for a long period. This visa is specifically aimed toward overseas skilled workers who are offered a job position in a UK company with a sponsorship licence.

Since replacing the Tier 2 visa, the Skilled Worker Visa is considered the main immigration route in the UK for non-resident workers in the country. Whether you’re someone applying for a sponsorship visa or an employer looking to hire skilled foreign workers, it’s essential to understand this visa’s qualification and application requirements to prevent delays and issues with the Home Office.

It operates on a points-based system, whereas applicants need to score at least 70 points for them to be qualified. The specificities and rules around the Skilled Worker visa mainly revolve around the applicant’s personal circumstances and the kind of job that they have been propositioned with. Furthermore, the visa also opens the route to an Indefinite Leave to remain after staying in the UK for five years.

Eligibility criteria for the Skilled Workers Visa

Before applying for the visa for skilled workers, you will first have to meet several requirements to be deemed eligible. These are the following:

Must be offered work or a job position by a UK employer that holds a sponsorship licence

Must be provided by the employer with a certificate of sponsorship detailing the details of the job information being offered in the UK

The job must be a genuine vacancy at the right skill level.

Must be able to prove that your language ability in English is equivalent to at least the B1 level established by the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages

Must offer a certain minimum wage which can vary according to the job role

Must submit valid TB certificate and criminal record (if applicable)

Must have adequate money to support yourself while staying in the UK. You will need to provide sufficient documentation to prove this.

Job requirements

The job that you plan to work for should also meet certain requirements if you want to apply for a Skilled Workers visa.

Most circumstances tend to require the job role to be skilled to at least RQF level 3, which is considered approximately equivalent to A levels. Moreover, the level of the skill is usually determined by the work itself, and you won’t necessarily need to have a formal qualification.

Each job that is qualified for the Skilled Worker route contains an occupation code. Your prospective employer should choose the suitable occupation code for your job role. Besides this, you will also need to convince the Home Office that you’re under the sponsorship of a UK employer to take a genuine job vacancy and that you’re fully capable of filling the role.

It’s worth noting that it’s not a job requirement to be included in the shortage list. Even so, the threshold of the minimum salary is decreased if the job which will be filled in is on the list of shortage occupations.

Obtaining a decision

Once you’ve finished applying online, submitted your documents, and proved your identity, you can expect a decision or verdict about your visa within three weeks if you’re outside the UK and about eight weeks if you’re inside the UK.

However, you may be able to pay some fees in order to get a quicker decision on your case. How you can go about this depends on whether you’re currently inside the UK or outside the UK.