If you’re looking to have a cup of your favorite coffee such as Glasshouse Mountains Coffee or some other brand, there’s actually a lot of scholarship on the best time to have it. Here’s some information regarding what the current thinking is on when you should have coffee inside of a day.

Introduction to When You Should Drink Coffee

In general, the current thinking is that you should have coffee sometime in the mid or late morning. This will produce the best peak performance during the daytime. This isn’t to say it’s the only time that you can drink coffee, however. If you need more later in the day to stay energetic, the rule of thumb is to make sure you have at least 6 hours to burn off the caffeine before you try sleeping.

This translates into drinking coffee during the afternoon, but not after around 4 PM if you plan on turning in around 10 at night.

If you’re using coffee to help with a workout, then you should drink between half an hour and an hour before you plan on starting the workout.

Detailed Thoughts About Timing

If you tend to drink coffee right after you get out of bed, then you may be going too early. The idea behind this is coming from studies on the hormone cortisol. This hormone is for getting you focused and alert. It regulates things like blood pressure, immune response metabolism, and so on.

When you wake up, your cortisol peaks about half an hour after you get out of bed. The issue with caffeine is that it can increase cortisol levels, and you don’t want to have too much cortisol in your blood since it’s a stress hormone. That’s why it’s better to drink coffee later on in the morning after your cortisol levels are falling again. So, if you wake up at 7 in the morning, then the best time to drink coffee is around 10 a.m. until noon. So, that’s the reasoning behind the ideal time to take coffee, assuming you want to be as awake as possible throughout the day, but still, be able to sleep at night.

Summing Up

Obviously, the amount of caffeine you can handle and the amount you should drink will depend a lot on your specific situation. If you have some condition that can complicate caffeine intake, then it would be better if you don’t drink it at all. If you are on a different schedule than what other people are on, it can be more OK to drink coffee at night.

For example, if you work a night shift, then it’s certainly going to be different in terms of timing. The main thing to keep in mind here is the 5 or 6-hour rule. If you know you’re going to be going to sleep at some point after your shift, just make sure that you don’t drink caffeine for that long beforehand. That way, you’ll be able to go to sleep when you want.