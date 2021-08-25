When is the most accident-prone day of the year?

Whether at work, around the home or out in public, some people are known for being extra clumsy or careless. But are specific days of the year more likely to lead to accidents? It’s logical that some seasons would be more perilous than others due to severe weather conditions – but new research has homed in on a single dangerous date.

The study by National Accident Helpline, the experienced no win no fee personal injury solicitors, revealed that August 1st is the day that we’re mostly likely to be accidentally injured.

The firm analysed over 350,000 personal injury claims made over a seven-year time period, with well over 1,000 taking place on August 1st alone. At the other end of the scale is Christmas day, which takes the title of being the safest day of the year.

Ultimately, it’s important to take appropriate care whatever day it is. Below are five practical tips to help you avoid common accidents around the home.

Tips for avoiding common accidents in the home

Clean up spills

It’s easy to spill liquids when cooking, washing up or simply moving around. But it’s also easy for people to slip and fall as a result, so it’s important to clean up spills as soon as possible while you know they’re there.

Be careful with hot liquids

On a similar note, hot liquids pose a threat to young children and pets in particular. Keep pans and mugs of tea and coffee out of reach and avoid placing them on surfaces that are prone to movement, such as table runners.

Use a handrail on stairs

According to the World Health Organization, falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide. The stairs are a common location for these accidents to happen, so make sure to keep them clear, use a handrail and secure carpeting.

Keep electronics away from water

Accidents involving electronics and water are also surprisingly common given the known risks. Make sure to keep devices away from places where they could fall or easily be pulled in, such as next to a bath.

Keep dangerous products out of reach

While chemical-free cleaning products are on the rise, many of us are likely to have at least some harmful products around the home. If so, make sure to store them in places where children and pets cannot access them.

Accidents are, by their very nature, unintentional. But by taking care in some of the ways described above, you stand a better chance of avoiding injury whatever the date.