When Is the Right Time to Start Taking Prenatal Vitamins? Find Out Now

If you’re researching prenatal vitamins, and when you should start taking them, chances are that you’re already thinking about pregnancy. If that’s the case, congratulations on this major life moment and decision! Taking the steps to start a family is an extremely exciting time that’s full of love, affection, and connection.

However, it’s also completely normal to have a lot of questions when preparing to start a family and get pregnant. For example, you might be curious if there are certain techniques that can promote conception, you might wonder what the pregnancy journey is like, and if you’re here, you’re clearly wondering when to start taking prenatal vitamins.

Every pregnancy is unique and an individual experience, but luckily, no one has to reinvent the wheel. With that in mind, do some research, trust the experts, and try to have some fun with the conceiving process!

What are Prenatal Vitamins?

Before jumping into the appropriate timeline to start adding prenatal vitamins into your regular routine, it’s important to understand what prenatal vitamins actually are. Prenatal vitamins are typically a potent multivitamin that contains many nutrients and vitamins that are crucial to an adult woman’s health and wellbeing. Not only that, but prenatal vitamins often feature a collection of vitamins and nutrients that are typically lacking in the modern day diet.

This powerful concoction of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients is a good way to supercharge the internal health of a woman trying to get pregnant. Not only do the vitamins and nutrients involved cover gaps in the modern day diet, they also provide the critical building blocks for early fetus development.

Some of the popular vitamins included in a prenatal vitamin are: folate, iron, omega 3 fatty acids, and choline.

Nutrition Needs During Pregnancy

One of the reasons a woman who is trying to get pregnant should consider implementing a prenatal vitamin routine, is because of the way that nutrition needs change during pregnancy. The amount of nutrient and vitamin support that a pregnant woman needs is significantly elevated. This is because they’re currently responsible for the growth of another entire human being within themselves.

The prenatal vitamins make it much easier for the modern day woman to adequately meet these nutritional needs on a daily basis, as it’s much more difficult to fulfill these needs through a normal diet, no matter how healthy you eat.

Because of the shift in nutritional needs, a prenatal vitamin can be a great way to ensure the healthy development of the child.

How Prenatal Vitamins Help

The first few weeks of pregnancy are actually extremely important in the development of the child. As such, prenatal vitamins can offer the fetus the nutritional support that’s needed during these first few weeks.

The reason this is important to note is because many women don’t realize they’re pregnant until 2-4 weeks into their term. In those first few weeks, dietary and nutritional choices can be extremely impactful on the development of the child.

If you’re already on prenatal vitamins, though, the fetus will have all the nutrients it needs in those first few critical weeks when the pregnancy is hard to detect.

When You’re Ready to Start Trying

All of this leads to the conclusion that an adult woman should really start taking prenatal vitamins when they’re first ready to start trying to get pregnant with their partner. In fact, this preemptive introduction of prenatal vitamins into a woman’s routine has been coined the “three month rule.”

The three month rule suggests that any woman thinking about starting a family should begin taking prenatal vitamins three months before the conception. In other words, as soon as you’re ready to start trying to conceive.

Many women don’t get pregnant on the first try, so it could take a few weeks, or even a couple of months to successfully get pregnant. If you’ve been on prenatal vitamins that whole time, though, your body will be in an optimal and healthy position for when you are successfully impregnated.

If you’re having a little bit of trouble getting pregnant, you may want to track your ovulation, as that will be the optimal time for you to be intimate with your partner. If you’re still struggling, you may want to consult a fertility doctor.

A few Final Words

Family planning is an extremely exciting time for any young couple. Getting pregnant for the first time can come with a lot of questions though, especially about health. If you’re at the point where you want to start trying to conceive a child, you should consider implementing prenatal vitamins into your regular routine for your own health, and the health of your potential baby.