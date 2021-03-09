When Should You Start Planning Your Estate?

No one likes to think about passing away, especially when they’ve just gotten married to the love of their life or welcomed a new addition to the family. But these are actually the perfect time to consider your loved ones’ well-being and how to look after them after you pass on. Estate planning isn’t something anyone looks forward to, but taking care of it early on in life brings a much-needed peace of mind.

When is the right time to write a will? although most people wait until they’re married or become parents, it’s a good idea to think about it as soon as you’re a legal adult. Anyone who is 18 and up has personal finances, healthcare and expenses that need to be addressed in the event of their passing. For those with a family of their own, a will protects your loved ones and ensures that they receive everything you want them to have following your death.

Who Should Be Included in a Will?

Anyone you intend to leave money, property or possessions to should be listed as a beneficiary on your will. This includes your parents, siblings, spouse and children. Close friends and other relatives may also be included. You can create and edit a will easily for as low as $39 a month with a good estate planning website. The entire process is easy and takes far less time than attempting to do it alone. Just provide your information and the system will handle all the details.

What Should Be Included in an Estate Plan?

All of the things you’re responsible for now will need to be tended to after you die. Who will get your car or take care of your debt? Who gets your personal belongings, access to your bank accounts and finances after you die, and how should they manage them? These questions and more are resolved with a good estate planner.

Bank Accounts and Savings

Your money should be left to those you trust, and any unspent savings should be distributed according to your wishes. To ensure that this is done, a will can specify who they want to manage the funds (executor) and who should receive them (beneficiaries).

Property and Possessions

Your home, car and other possessions should be handled how you wish. You may decide to transfer property to a loved one, or you could request that it is sold and specify how the profit should be distributed.

Pets

If your pets outlive you, then it’s crucial you specify who they belong to after your passing. It’s also beneficial to specify a primary and secondary caretaker to ensure that there will always be someone available to look after your animals.

How Often Should You Update Your Will?

It’s best to plan your estate in as much detail as possible, then update it every five to eight years. This ensures there will be no confusion or discrepancies after you pass. If you marry, divorce, have children or grandchildren, you should always update your estate plan to ensure that the appropriate parties are included or excluded according to your wishes.