After the COVID19 pandemic dealt the global economy a massive blow in March, everyone only hoped for the best-case scenario that could help the economy rebound, but nobody knew when. Today, while the pandemic rampages across the world with a rising number of infections and deaths, there have been some attempts in different countries to revive the economy. However, no one knows when we can emerge from the other side of the tunnel to see the happy days once again.

Amid the destruction, there are some positive signs of economic recovery in the US as jobs data show a fall in unemployment. This is a big step toward recovery as markets have shown signs of rebounding over the past two months. According to Hani Zeini, the market rejuvenation is the effect of the major central banks pumping credit and money into the financial system. Banks and companies can borrow merrily at zero or negative rates, and they do not face any threat of losses from default as the State guarantees the credit. Governments of the US, EU, and the UK have come out with fiscal stimulus packages for bailing out business sectors like auto and aircraft manufacturers, airlines, leisure companies, etc.

Signs of partial recovery as per Hani Zeini

As anticipated by experts, the virus has triggered a broader economy-wide recession. The question of how and when we experience economic betterment depends on our ability to control the virus. Despite the calls from many quarters, especially the republican lawmakers, to get back to business instead of waiting to control the virus, it is not a realistic request. The reasons are obvious: it is too much to expect people to flock to movie theaters or crowd at restaurants after seeing their near and dear ones falling sick as the deadly virus spreads.

However, there is hope. Someday, the economy will revive, if only partially. When that happens, the new world that it will usher in will be quite different from the world we knew. The COVID19 pandemic will damage the economy permanently in some areas because the shock is expanding the existing inequality across the country. Individuals who had been at the most precarious position before the pandemic are the worst hit. There are many guesses as to when the economy will return to the pre-COVID19 levels, but it seems that it could be anytime between 2021 and 2031.

How will the new economy look like?

The coronavirus outbreak must first be brought firmly under control to put the economy back on track. Widespread testing, along with tracing of possible infections, adequate supplies for the healthcare system, antibody testing for immunity, and some other aggressive measures are needed to rein in the virus and reduce its affect. We do not know when this public health breakthrough will happen. Consumers must be confident that their participation in the economy will not risk them getting sick. Lingering issues will only impede the prospects of economic recovery.

The stages of economic recovery

Once the public health issues are resolved, the problems and solutions that we are facing will become more easily recognizable. The recovery will go through the stages of contraction, a partial bounce back, and the long haul.

Contraction – We have already gone through the hardest phase of the economic recession, with consumer spending and business investment falling off precipitously and millions of people losing their jobs.

A partial bounce back – Once the infection is under control and society starts getting back to normal, there will be a lot of investment, spending, and hiring to ignite the recovery. It is too naïve to think that the economy will be at the same level of the pre-virus days.

The economy will look robust first, but it is difficult to assign a timeline for the second and third phases. Impressive job gains of about a million jobs in a month and high GDP numbers will bring cheers.

V-shaped recovery is unlikely to happen

Although there is optimism about the economy rebounding soon, it might be wishful thinking to expect a V-shaped recovery, which in economic parlance means a rapid and complete return to normalcy. The damage has been too deep because businesses and jobs lost will be hard to regain, and the rebuilding of broken supply chains will take time.

For nine months to a year after the process of rebuilding starts, the economy will likely resemble a recession as it would experience depressed levels of output and rising unemployment. It will take a few years for the economy to be back to the January 2020 level.