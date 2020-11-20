When Your Toothbrush Makes You Smile – New Oral-B iO is Wow Gift of Season

Finding the perfect holiday gift has never been easier now that Oral-B is offering up a latest series of electric toothbrushes that will make you smile.

The new high-tech Oral-B iO Series 8 electric toothbrush is truly phenomenal. With more emphasis on personal health than ever before, it is an item that can easily be found on anyone’s wish list this holiday season.

The latest in the company’s series combines powerful, but gentle micro-vibrations with a unique dentist-inspired round brush head design for a professional clean feeling every day.

The Smart Pressure Sensor helps to keep you from brushing too hard to protect your gums and enamel. AI Recognition using an interactive display helps guide you to your best clean for all areas of the mouth.

It even becomes fun as a two-minute quadrant timer comes built-in that pulsates every 30 seconds, ensuring a complete clean. Six Smart Modes help you personalize your brushing: Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive, Intense, and Super Sensitive.

And, recently, stars Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez, and Manny MUA helped launch the Oral-B iO to encourage everyone to level up their brushing routine. Oral-B joined forces with Longoria, Rowland, Lopez, Manny MUA, and dentist to the stars Dr. Bill Dorfman for a collaborative social video where they showed off their personal brushing scores gauged by the iO’s 3D Teeth Tracking and AI Recognition tech.

To celebrate the brand’s biggest innovation yet, the #1 dentist-recommended brand worldwide is working to help make better oral health outcomes possible for all. Oral-B has committed $1 million total in donated product and dental care to high-risk individuals through a partnership with Dental Lifeline Network, and has teamed up with dentists across all 50 states to bring its very best brush to deserving and vulnerable individuals.

Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash