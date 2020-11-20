MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Health

When Your Toothbrush Makes You Smile – New Oral-B iO is Wow Gift of Season

Finding the perfect holiday gift has never been easier now that Oral-B is offering up a latest series of electric toothbrushes that will make you smile.

The new high-tech Oral-B iO Series 8 electric toothbrush is truly phenomenal. With more emphasis on personal health than ever before, it is an item that can easily be found on anyone’s wish list this holiday season.

The latest in the company’s series combines powerful, but gentle micro-vibrations with a unique dentist-inspired round brush head design for a professional clean feeling every day.

The Smart Pressure Sensor helps to keep you from brushing too hard to protect your gums and enamel. AI Recognition using an interactive display helps guide you to your best clean for all areas of the mouth.

It even becomes fun as a two-minute quadrant timer comes built-in that pulsates every 30 seconds, ensuring a complete clean. Six Smart Modes help you personalize your brushing: Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive, Intense, and Super Sensitive.

And, recently, stars Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez, and Manny MUA helped launch the Oral-B iO to encourage everyone to level up their brushing routine. Oral-B joined forces with Longoria, Rowland, Lopez, Manny MUA, and dentist to the stars Dr. Bill Dorfman for a collaborative social video where they showed off their personal brushing scores gauged by the iO’s 3D Teeth Tracking and AI Recognition tech.

To celebrate the brand’s biggest innovation yet, the #1 dentist-recommended brand worldwide is working to help make better oral health outcomes possible for all. Oral-B has committed $1 million total in donated product and dental care to high-risk individuals through a partnership with Dental Lifeline Network, and has teamed up with dentists across all 50 states to bring its very best brush to deserving and vulnerable individuals.

Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

