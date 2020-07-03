MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Where and When Are the Macy’s Fireworks in NYC?

The answer is all over and for just 5-minutes. The locations each night is being kept a secret to prevent big crowds from gathering to watch.

Thanks to New Yorko, NY, you can see some of the dazzling displays.

On Monday the show started off in Queens as each of the five boroughs will get a taste.

On Tuesday, Lower Manhattan and northern Staten Island.

And on Wednesday, Times Square thanks to channel 2.

On Thursday, Bronx Borough Hall showed the display.

Where Friday will be held is anyone’s guess.

The grand finale is still on July 4, which will be televised. The show features the “best of” the prerecorded fireworks from the previous five nights and then the grand finale which is said to be atop the Empire Stare Building to honor first responders and health care workers. John Legend, Black Eyed Peas, the Killers, Lady A, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley will perform.

