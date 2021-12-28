Where Are Sound Minds When it Comes To COVID?

I am on day 12 of COVID and have been writing about my experiences from days 1- 5, then day 6. and day 10. This virus is vicious. One second ok, the next not so great. I am still not well and yet according to the CDC I was free and clear 7 days ago to roam. I am still positive and can still infect. This is my second round with this virus and I should never have gotten it in the first place, because I am O-, the blood type that is suppose to be immune.

And why is the CDC being so lenient? To keep society functioning, but can someone please tell me how does society function if most of the people are sick and keep reinfecting? Right now 200,000 cases per day. The experts are expecting up to 500,000 cases per day.

Though it is true most people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop, they are still infectious until they test negative.

New York’s Governor’s Kathy Hochul already bent the rule for health-care workers to include employees who have critical jobs that are facing a severe staffing shortage. Doesn’t anybody see that now the sick are working on the sick and now nobody’s life is safe?

A positive test does not reveal when a person became infected or give a clear picture of when they are most contagious. COVID in some cases can last up to 3 months. A friend of mine is still in the hospital. It has been 10 days and there is no sign he and his wife are getting out any time soon.

New York is the hardest struck state with 167 out of every 100,000 residents testing positive for the virus every day, a 238 percent increase over the past two weeks. The Empire state has the highest infection rate in the U.S. and yet we’re having a Ball Drop. Let’s get real, could the reason de Blasio refuses to be sensible, is because he wants an audience when he announces he’s running for Governor?