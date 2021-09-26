Where Are The 27 California Public School Students That Were Left in Afghanistan?

There are 10,000 Afghan evacuees at Ramstein Air Base in Germany where 2,000 women are pregnant and 22 babies have already been born in 10 weeks and where are the American’s who were left.

Soon these evacuees will be flown to the US. The delay has been because they had the measles.

Did you known if you had an Afghanistan passport you could bring 25 others with you, yet over 200 American’s were left behind. At least that’s the number we know, because the Biden administration refuses to discuss the issue.

Now a female service member was assaulted by a group of male Afghan refugees who are being housed at Fort Bliss on September 19th.

Two other Afghan refugees were indicted by a federal grand jury in Wisconsin.

Bahrullah Noori

Bahrullah Noori, 20, was accused of engaging in a sex acts with a minor on three separate occasions at the facility and attempting to engage in a sex act with another minor by force. The victims were 12 and 14 and boys. The abuse had been happening over the previous two weeks.

Mohammad Haroon Imaad

Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was accused of assaulting his wife, striking their children, raping her and threatening to “send her back to Afghanistan where the Taliban could deal with her.” These crimes were all committed while they were staying at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

The Biden administration has allowed Afghans with criminal records or ties to terror groups to be flown to America while thousands of others who assisted the US during the 20-year war against the Taliban were left to fend for themselves in hostile territory.

These men are Muslim and their regard for women children and homosexuals are nil, so what crimes can we expect next?

According to Jack Markell, the White House coordinator Operation Allies Welcome, more than 50,000 Afghans. They are being housed at eight military installations around the US including Fort Bliss with another 12,000 due to arrive early next month from bases in Europe.

Yet the 27 students, whose grades range from elementary to high school, are not being talked about. Nor is the 3-year-old boy whose family was badly beaten by the Taliban while trying to flee with his family. The have been forgotten and the evacuees are front and center in the news.