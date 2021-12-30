MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Where Does The Ball Go After The Drop?

Where Does The Ball Go After The Drop?

After the revelers finish the countdown and the ball drops from One Times Square where does that ball go? Well the answer is there is a secure vault, 50 feet beneath the 24-story tower at One Times Square. The space is even beneath the subway tracks. It is in the subbasement room where you’ll find New Year’s balls from the past.

There are 7 different balls.These include is the Millennium Ball (used from 1999 to 12005), the Centennial Ball (used from 2006, the 100th anniversary.

New York Times article from 2009 reported that there were other New Year’s Eve-related items in the vault such as hats from 1976” and t-shirts from 1997.

According to Untapped New York, another historic ball is stored at the Atlanta headquarters of Jamestown L.P., the company that owns One Times Square.

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

Why Should Homeowner’s Opt-In for Basement Waterproofing? The Crucial Benefits

WriterDecember 30, 2021
Read More

COVID Information You Need To Know

Suzanna BowlingDecember 29, 2021
Read More

Saying Good-Bye To A Love One

Suzanna BowlingDecember 29, 2021
Read More

New Year’s Eve Line Up For Times Square

Suzanna BowlingDecember 28, 2021
Read More

Where Are Sound Minds When it Comes To COVID?

Suzanna BowlingDecember 28, 2021
Read More

The New Year’s Eve Ball Gets 192 Gleaming New Crystals and is Named Gift of Wisdom

Suzanna BowlingDecember 28, 2021
Read More

Events For January NYC Style

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2021
Read More

The Ride Celebrates 27,000 Performances On January 1, 2022

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2021
Read More

A Christmas Prayer From T2C

Suzanna BowlingDecember 25, 2021
Read More