Where Does The Ball Go After The Drop?

After the revelers finish the countdown and the ball drops from One Times Square where does that ball go? Well the answer is there is a secure vault, 50 feet beneath the 24-story tower at One Times Square. The space is even beneath the subway tracks. It is in the subbasement room where you’ll find New Year’s balls from the past.

There are 7 different balls.These include is the Millennium Ball (used from 1999 to 12005), the Centennial Ball (used from 2006, the 100th anniversary.

A New York Times article from 2009 reported that there were other New Year’s Eve-related items in the vault such as hats from 1976” and t-shirts from 1997.

According to Untapped New York, another historic ball is stored at the Atlanta headquarters of Jamestown L.P., the company that owns One Times Square.