Where the Mountain Meets the Sea: A Father and Son Last 5 Years

I have long been a fan of The Bengson’s. The folk-rock duo, who created and performed in A Hundred Day and The Lucky Ones. The songs in Where the Mountain Meets the Sea are beautiful written and performed by Shaun and Abigail Bengson. We get Abigail’s smokey voice, that seems like it goes every which way in perfect balance and in this show we get the personality of Shaun as he dances the night away.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea is from acclaimed writer Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders at MTC, “The Morning Show”). Joshua Kahan Brody directs this tale of missed communication, father and son relationships and longing to connect. Jean (Billy Eugene Jones), a Haitian immigrant travels from Miami to California on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip with his pregnant wife Natalie. Retracing his mother’s journey trying to connect is Jonah (Chris Myers) a gay man who has never understood his fathers soul. This show is heartbreakingly sweet. Directed with purity and allowing the two storytellers to do what they do best….tell the story, we learn the longings, the inner workings of two men, so at odds and yet so connected.

The folk music underscores their life stories and takes us through a musical journey as the actors take us on a spiritual one.

Jeff Augustin’s script is so poetic that it gets right to the point, as the show runs a quick 80 minutes.

In the end we have traveled their journey and maybe one of our own.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea: Commissioned by Actors Theatre of Louisville at Manhattan Theatre Club at City Center Stage 1, 131 W 55th St (between Sixth and Seventh avenues), until November 27th.