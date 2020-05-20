Where to Find Affordable Wisdom Teeth Removal

Wisdom teeth, are also known as the third molars, erupt (come through) between the ages of 17 and 22 although this may be earlier or later for some, if they do erupt at all.

It is widely believed that our ancestors used to live on a diet that required ‘grinding teeth’ however, over many years’ development has meant that we now have little need for wisdom teeth. This serves as a possible reason as to why, often, they do not come through correctly, leading to various dental problems and their subsequent removal.

And this does not come cheap…

It can be frustrating to find that your wisdom teeth need to be removed. The cost of extraction can be crushing especially if you do not have insurance. That said, there can be some mileage in researching other options as help can be available for those on a lower income or with specific requirements.

What factors influence the cost of affordable wisdom teeth removal?

Type of anesthesia required.

The positioning of the tooth – if the tooth has already erupted (broken through the gums) and is within easy reach, this will be cheaper than if the tooth is still below the gum. This may require a surgical procedure by an oral surgeon who would also be reflected in the price.

If the tooth is further embedded under the bone, this would also require an oral surgeon and increased anesthesia.

Geographic location. Venturing outside of your city or state can lighten the costs. Best Dental, based in Katy, TX, can provide affordable wisdom teeth removal.

Financial assistance may be possible from:

Local health departments,

Dental insurance programs,

Dental schools Accredited by the American Dental Association, dental schools can be a good source of quality, reduced-cost dental treatment. Many of these teaching facilities have clinics that allow dental students to gain experience through treating patients while providing care at a reduced cost. They are supervised by experienced, licensed dentists. Post-graduate options are also available at most schools with faculty clinics, which might be just as cheap, if you are nervous about unqualified students getting near your teeth.

Dental hygiene schools The American Dental Hygienists’ Association also offer supervised, low-cost preventive dental care as part of the training experience for dental hygienists.

Clinical trials

There are always clinical trials available in every state that may offer a new type of treatment, although you should always keep in mind that some of these trials might not be as effective as visiting a dentist, but you might be lucky, and the treatment that you are trying could be the best one ever and relieve your pain without any invasive treatments.

If the pain is not severe, try the following Home Remedies for Wisdom Teeth Pain