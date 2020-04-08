Where to Find the Perfect Golf Weekend

Your calendar is empty and you hear the green calling you. The only question is: Where will you go to enjoy the perfect golf weekend? There’s no shortage of options, but we can help decide on a location. Here are a few ideas from various corners of the country:

North Carolina

There are many ways to enjoy the golfing wonderland that is North Carolina. Take time to visit the ever-popular “Golf Capital of the World,” Myrtle Beach, but keep in mind the other amazing golfing options in NC. Myrtle Beach may be a popular stop, but Pinehurst offers one of the most recognized golf courses in the world. This small North Carolina village houses less than 15,000 people, but remains an extremely popular destination for golf enthusiasts. Every golfer will be in their glory when they visit this nine-course destination that’s hosted countless U.S. golf championships. This golf course should definitely be included on every golfer’s bucket list.

California

You’re sure to find the perfect golf weekend in sunny California. Not only does California wine country offer a variety of activities for outdoors enthusiasts, but it’s home to two all-inclusive championship golf courses. Explore the greens at the scenic Silverado Resort and Spa designed by Johnny Miller, a golf hall of famer. When you’re not practicing your swing on the two championship courses, relax at the world class resort spa or adventure in the Northern California countryside. This golf getaway destination is perfect for a romantic retreat, as well.

Florida

Rated amongst the top North American golf courses, Kelly Plantation in Florida is the perfect destination for any golf enthusiast. This 18-hole course is located in Destin and includes exclusive views of Choctawhatchee Bay. Golfers can enjoy sprawling greens contoured to perfection. Couples and singles alike will enjoy the serene beauty of this charming course.

In addition to the sprawling course in Destin, resorts in Orlando offer the complete vacation package with your golfing experience. Since these resorts are so close to Disney World, you can experience the fun of Disney parks along with all the amenities of the resorts. Test your skill at the Villas of Grand Cypress, a resort that has hosted multiple professional golfing tournaments in the past. Make this ultimate Florida destination your top pick for the perfect golf weekend your whole family can enjoy.

Arizona

Arizona features many golf-rich cities perfect for your next golfing weekend. Both Scottsdale and Phoenix offer amazing views of the diverse Arizona landscape during your golfing adventure. With over 300 courses to choose from in this spectacular state, you’ll have plenty of golfing memories to make. Choose from multiple layout designs, as well, which challenge both pros and beginners.

If you’re fairly new to the game (but still passionate) consider enhancing your Arizona golf weekend to include unlimited access to courses with professional guidance. Bird Golf has one of the best golf schools in Arizona. Enjoy every amenity available at the prestigious Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix. The 36-hole Whirlwind Golf Club is yours to explore at your leisure along with the world class spa, restaurants, and natural Gila River landscape. The Sedona and Tucson courses both offer exceptional views from the greens along with professional guidance during your golfing excursions.

Each Bird Golf school is perfectly equipped to make your golfing weekend the experience of a lifetime. Whether you’re enjoying the all-inclusive amenities at the resorts, taking in the wondrous natural backdrops, or receiving feedback from exceptional golfing instructors, you’ll get to enjoy the golfing trip of a lifetime.