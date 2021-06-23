MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Where to Watch Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks

Get ready to shine bright again New York City!

The Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4. More than 65,000 shells and effects will shoot off from five barges lining the East River in Midtown. There will be two miles of public viewing space open.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the milestone comeback earlier this month, noting that “this is part of the summer of New York City, the rebirth of New York City.”

For more information please visit here.

