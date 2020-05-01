Which Board Game is Suitable for 10 People and More?

Cards Against Humanity is an alternative for huge companies and parties. The manual claims that it can take up to 30 players. Although this may be true, it’s likely to be overcrowded. However, the real joy of the game begins when the number of players reaches ten people. It means more funny associations and longer playtime.

You need a strong nerve system to play this game. It includes white and black best playing cards that fulfill different purposes. Cards Against Humanity implies that each player receives ten white cards. The “Card Czar” plays a black one and reads the questions. Others have to hand in the most suitable answer from white ones in hand. The active player chooses the funniest answer and awards the “Awesome Point”.

The game is flexible and doesn’t aim at victory. For example, the rules can be changed according to the players’ preferences. It’s an excellent pick if you are looking for a fun party game.

However, it requires a certain kind of humor. The game laughs at many taboo or awkward subjects, including race, poverty, religion, gender, etc. it also has a gambling component: a player can bet an “Awesome Point” to play two cards.

Cards Against Humanity may not be the best pick if you plan to play it with an older generation or people with high morals. It’s suitable for open-minded company, whose members can quickly disengage themselves.

Pros Cons Suitable for up to 30 people Fast and hilarious Specific humor

Cards Against Humanity is a party game for horrible people.

Cards Against Humanity has a lot of additional packs: Hidden Gems Bundle, Nostalgia Pack, and more.

The standard version contains 500 white cards and 100 black cards for maximum replayability.

Includes a booklet of sensible game rules and preposterous alternate rules.