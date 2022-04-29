Which Is The Most Instagrammed Honeymoon Destination In The US?

With weddings finally going ahead as normal, newlyweds are on the hunt for stunning honeymoon destinations to start off married life the right way. Lovehoney have used a seedlist of popular honeymoon destinations for 2022 and analysed Instagram hashtag data to determine the most popular spots across the United States.

Top 10 Instagrammed US Honeymoon Destinations

Location Instagram Hashtags Hawaii 28,200 Maui 7,900 Kauai 4,100 New York 753 Las Vegas 533 Key West 494 Charleston 378 Orlando 242 Miami 222 Big Sur 125

1: Hawaii

Being the most popular location on Instagram with over 28K hashtags, the romantic setting of Hawaii is a huge hit for newlyweds all over the globe. With stunning beaches, active volcanoes and breathtaking forests, enjoy once in a lifetime views from all angles. Being the perfect location for pure romance, immerse yourself in the tranquillity of the island as you take in the astonishing sights.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt reportedly spent their honeymoon on the Hawaiian island of Lanai.

Best things to do when in Hawaii:

Watch the sunrise at the summit of Haleakala, heading to the top just before dawn so you can take in the mesmerising array of colours before you as you overlook the island.

Experience a Hawaiian Luau, heading off for an evening of traditional music, dancing and cuisine as you watch the sun slowly set in the distance.

Enjoy an oceanside massage with your partner, unwinding with a spot of pampering among the stunning surroundings, listening to the waves crash against the shore.Maui

2: Maui

Taking the second spot with 7,900 Instagram hashtags, the Hawaiin theme continues as we cross to a new island. Being considered as part of the United States, the primary language is English so you will have no trouble finding your way around as you explore the magical beaches, waterfalls and island hop across to the surrounding beauty spots.

Best things to do when in Maui:

Hop in a car and drive the “Road to Hana”, taking approximately two and a half hours excluding all of the stops you’ll want to make to enjoy the volcanic black sand beaches, beautiful gardens and the trail to Waimoku Falls.

Try a spot of snorkelling at Molokini Crater, exploring the protected inner waters which are filled with ocean life due to it being deemed a Marine Life Conservation District.

Sample locally made brews at Maui Brewing Company, the largest craft brewery in Hawaii who offer 36 unique specialities ranging from Bikini Blonde lager to Coconut Hiwa porter.

3: Kauai

You guessed it, the third most popular honeymoon destination is yet another Hawaiin island which has generated over 4,000 Instagram hashtags. Often referred to as the ‘garden island’, Kauai is filled with valleys, mountains and cliffs which have formed tropical rainforests, rivers and waterfalls over the centuries. Whether you prefer to explore the quaint towns or show your adventurous side with some adrenaline filled activities, the island offers something for everybody.

Best things to do when in Kauai:

Book a whale watching tour to try and spot humpback whales up close in their natural habitat, with the best chances being between the months of November and March.

Kayak down the Wailua River, admiring the stunning surroundings before reaching the secret falls if you fancy a short hike to the 120 foot high Uluwehi Falls.

Try something new by off-roading through the jungle on an ATV, enjoying the mountain views from a whole new point of view with a bit of excitement thrown in.New York

4: New York

The big apple is a bucket list location for many, so why not join the 753 others who have used the hashtag on Instagram? If relaxing on a beach all day isn’t your thing, explore the endless spots that New York has to offer and create lifelong memories to cherish as you begin married life. By combining bustling city life with once in a lifetime romantic opportunities, the city is growing in popularity as a honeymoon destination.

Best things to do when in New York:

Experience Central Park from new angles by choosing a horse and carriage ride, sitting back as you ride through the stunning greenery, beautiful lakes and iconic bridges.

See the New York skyline from above by booking a helicopter ride, avoiding the crowds as you take in the breathtaking views from a whole new perspective.

Enjoy an evening at the Broadway as you watch a show at one of the most iconic theatres in the world following a romantic dinner with your new husband or wife.

5: Las Vegas

Known as the wedding capital of the USA, it’s no wonder that Las Vegas is also a popular honeymoon spot according to the 533 Instagram hashtags. With endless stunning honeymoon suites to choose from and plenty of things to do as you explore the city, combine luxury with romance as you whisk yourself off to Las Vegas.

Best things to do when in Las Vegas:

No honeymoon trip to Las Vegas would be complete without riding a gondola down the Venetian Grand Canal, enjoying the romantic city lights from the tranquil waters.

Spend the evening at Bellagio Fountains to watch the daily light displays, admiring the choreography of lights and music for one of the most romantic light shows in the country.

Watch the sunset over Bryce Canyon National Park, escaping the city as you enjoy quality time with your other half among the iconic rock formations.

6: Key West

Key West is another beautiful honeymoon destination with 694 Instagram hashtags. From luxury beach resorts to great attractions, there is plenty of choice of things to do.

Best things to do when in Key West:

Enjoy a spa day to Sunset Key which only takes seven minutes to travel from Key West, but the boat ride to this 27-acre island paradise will transport you a million miles away.

Snorkelling the reef witnessing the enchanting undersea world surrounding this tropical paradise? A Snorkeling Adventure enables you to view the colourful formations of the only living coral reef in the continental United States.

Fort Zachary Taylor state park will allow you to see the National Historical Monument that houses the largest cache of Civil War armament in the world.

7: Charleston

Charleston, a city in South Carolina is another top destination for a stateside honeymoon with 378 hashtagged posts. This stunning city manages to retain its Southern routes while keeping up with modern times.

Best things to do when in Charleston:

Relax at the Spa at Belmond Charleston Place

Go sailing aboard the Schooner Pride see the sights or opt for a relaxing moonlight sail.

Visit Kiawah Island, a beautiful spot offering food, spas, and golf.

8: Orlando

Located in the sunshine state of Florida, Orlando is a city where your dreams come to life giving you unique travel experiences to cherish for a lifetime. The location received 242 Instagram hashtags!

Best things to do when in Orlando:

The city’s famous theme parks are its biggest attraction, with Walt Disney World, Universal Studios & Universal Islands of Adventure, Sea World and Volcano Bay all beckoning the child in you to embark on an unforgettable adventure.

There are many Orlando Lake Tours that witness the spectacular sceneries of the stunning homes and glorious wildlife all around.

Why not spend an enchanting evening during your honeymoon on Orlando cruising through the pretty canals of Winter Park linking the three lakes.

9: Miami

Miami is the perfect destination for a blend of the traditional amenities of luxury hotels and the hipper feel of a more rustic honeymoon. Miami is famous around the world for its turquoise waters, sandy beaches, wild nightlife, and international food scene and reaches 222 Instagram posts.

Best things to do when in Miami:

Visit South beach famously known for its beaches and the glamorous scene around its happening nightspots and celebrity-chef eateries.

Share the swings outside the Perez Art Museum Miami.

Visit an Italian Villa for a Moonlight Tour.

10: Big Sur

Located in California, Big Sur reaches the 10th spot and is a fantastic destination for nature-loving newlyweds and reaches 125 Instagram posts.

