Which video poker version has the best odds?

Various casino games have been changed forever by the incredible developments in computing. Poker has watched its market flourish into a number of new subdivisions as a result of these advances.

Video poker was a concept that was first devised in the 1970s, before the dawn of the internet. Some people mistakenly attribute the rise of video poker to the rise of the internet, but this isn’t the case.

Much like every other casino game, it has benefitted immensely from the rise of the internet as you can see on a trending video poker website such as this one. It has resulted in more visibility as it has connected players from all over the globe. Broadly speaking, there are three main versions of video poker.

Kings or Better

Aces or Better

Two Pairs or Better

However, it is a different version of the game that has the best odds. Today we will use one example game and then show you the difference when comparing it to the game with the best odds.

Dating back centuries, when poker was initially a popular card game. The main selling point was that it was a card game that didn’t completely rely on luck. Having a quality hand stood you in a great position to win the prize, but it didn’t guarantee that you would. This is because poker applies other variables, such as reading body language and bluffing your way out of a tight spot.

Video poker negates the need for either of these two strategies. The emergence of video poker means there is a lot more emphasis on the quality of your hand compared with the strategy you use in a physical poker tournament to gain an advantage.

Jacks Or Better

The first type of poker we will explore today is Jacks or better. If you are playing any card game, it is important to learn the rules and practice on demo versions before you take the leap into playing for real money. Jacks or better is considered one of the most popular versions of video poker as it is one of the most simple to learn.

The clue is in the title, but the lowest potential hand is a pair of jacks or better. By better, this includes Queens, Kings and Aces. This variant’s most common type of machine is called a 9/6 Jacks or Better machine. The percentage payout is 99.54%. The two most common house hands are a full house and a flush, which lowers the payback percentage.

Which Video Poker Version Has The Best Odds?

Statistically speaking, the video poker game with the best payout odds is Deuces Wild. Whilst the handful of popular video poker variants exists, all have payout ranges of around 99%. Deuces Wild has a payout percentage of 100.76%. Due to this payout percentage, it is widely considered the most popular game with wild cards.

Deuces Wild has two wild cards that you can replace with any other card in your hand. The game has a high variance as the four deuces compromise a large section of the total payout. Four deuces, wild royal flush and 5 of a kind all add extra pay to this thrilling version of video poker.

From a basic standpoint, the probability of winning a game of poker is the same as video poker because they both use a standard deck of cards. However, Deuces Wild throws in a wildcard’s potential, enhancing the odds.

It is a completely new spin on a classic game and is one of the more popular video poker methods. One of the main downsides is that it can be difficult to find a website that hosts the true version of Deuces Wild and not versions with slightly lower payback percentages.