Whisper House Is Back

Whisper House Is Back

One of the shows I was looking for and I was suppose to see when COVID hit was Whisper House. This new musical written by Grammy and Tony winner Duncan Sheik (Spring AwakeningAmerican Psycho) and Tony-nominated and Obie winner Kyle Jarrow (Spongebob Squarepants, The Broadway MusicalThe Wildness), and directed by Steve Cosson, Whisper House combines a lush original score with a haunting story about fear of the other and the ways we can transcend it.

Produced by:The Civilians at 59E59 this dark and thrilling musical ghost story. runs until February 06, 2020.

The show stars Samantha Mathis, Alex Boniello, Jeb Brown, Wyatt Cirbus, Molly Hager, and James Yaegashi

In an eerie lighthouse on the remote coast of Maine, two lonely people face the beginning of World War II. There’s Yasuhiro, a Japanese immigrant threatened by the rising wartime xenophobia—and Lily, his employer, who’s spent her whole life here. Their world is turned upside down when Lily’s young nephew, Christopher, is sent to live with them. Soon, the boy begins to hear strange music seeping through the walls. Is his imagination getting the better of him? Or are there ghosts here and maybe dangerous ones at that? What happens next will change the lives of these three characters forever…  

Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

