Who and What Will Win The Coveted Tony Award

The 75th Tony Awards will be given out on June 12. This has been a strange season due to the political climate, as well as just coming out of the pandemic. The legendary Angela Lansbury will receive the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host. Here is what T2C predicts for this season.

BEST PLAY: The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power. This and best director of a play are the only for sure bets. Not only is it the best play of the season, but of the 21st Century.

BEST MUSICAL: SIX

Personally I think it should be MJ, but a lot of people want A Strange Loop, both have political problems and A Strange Loop turns off a lot of people.

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY: This is a race between and How I Learned to Drive and Take Me Out. I believe it will be Take Me Out.



BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL Company

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL: Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY: Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

But it should be Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY: LaChanze, Trouble in Mind, one of the best performances all year.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL: This would have been Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop, but since he has been sick, a lot of voters could not see him, it will be Myles Frost, MJ who gives a spectacular performance.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL: Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change



Should be Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square, who blows the roof off with her vocals and performance.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Personally I think it should be Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s or Michael Oberholtzer,Take Me Out

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY: Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, she is a Tony darling.

Should be for Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL: Matt Doyle, Company.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL: Patti LuPone, Company.

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY: Hands down Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilog

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL: Marianne Elliot, Company

Should be Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY: Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL: Bunny Christie, Company

Should be Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL: Gabriella Slade, Six

Should be Paul Tazewell, MJ

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY; Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf. They will want to honor this show.

Should be Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAYL: Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL: Natasha Katz, MJ

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY: Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL: Gareth Owen, MJ

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS: Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ