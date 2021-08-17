Who Is Ashley Ann?

Well you can ask any of her thousands of global followers – especially the 11,000-plus who’ve learned to monetize their social media, and the 700-plus who have created six figure incomes – and they’ll be happy to tell you. Ashley invites everyone to “Live Your Dream!” and “Convert Followers to Buyers”on a site called AshleyAnnSpeaks.com. When Ashley Ann speaks, lives change, big money gets made, influence and brands build and worlds are conquered beyond anything that her clients could have imagined.

Since launching her consultancy in 2011 she has create million dollar incomes. Her “Prosperity over Popularity” mindset training has helped over 1000 businesses generate between $25-45K per month using Facebook, Instagram and Livestream. Known in the event and business worlds for her charismatic personality, revolutionary ideas and concrete results, Ashley Ann has clients all over the world – including Australia, Ireland, England, Canada, Belize, Japan, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, etc.

In addition to having 195,000 followers on Facebook and over half a million on her @KingAshleyAnn Instagram page, AshleyAnn is a Google Partner and has been featured on countless business news outlets – including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Life, CNN Money, Kontrol, MSN, Breitbart, NewBreak, Business Insider, Newsweek, CNBC, Sheen, Morning Mix Up, Doz, Rolling Out Magazine, Fox News, KATV, WoW City and, STAND’s 30 Under 30. Ashley offers free social media marketing and business training to counteract people getting ripped off in the consulting industry. She teaches metrics, numbers, terms, systems, advertising formulas and other key elements to building online businesses.

Ashley success is her ability to simplify social media, lead magnets, the process of funneling and CVO so that her clients achieve desired outcomes. “I teach people how to find their purpose and make money doing things they like to do and are good at,” she says. “I help you build an audience and community of people who care about what you are interested in and what you can offer them.”

Ashley Ann received her B.A. in Finance in 2007 and M.B.A. in 2009 (both from the University of Central Arkansas) and worked three years as a financial analyst/team leaner. But it was during her Master’s Program when she put together the feasibility plan for a wedding and event planning company that eventually became a self-sustaining business. When she left her finance job, she set about building her business, working as substitute teacher to supplement her income.

In 2015, Ashley learned that a friend, while calling Ashley for advice every day, was paying a business manager $5000 a month. The proverbial lightbulb went off and Ashley realized she should launch a side consulting business focused on social media. She assumed everyone knew how to market using social media to their favor, but quickly realized she could create a niche there. Learning the value of targeting, she started teaching people how to build content, add to their email and social media lists, set up budgets and make offers. She began introducing herself as a social media strategist who teaches people to make money via Facebook, Instagram and other platforms – and soon she had more clients than she could handle alone. Between both businesses, she now has a support team of 40 employees.

Life was not always easy for Ashley, during her college and graduate years, she had four surgeries on her spine to correct L4 and L5 ruptures. Many doctors told her she would never walk again, and she had to take six months off during her M.B.A. studies at one point. “Some people become prisoner of their story, always saying look at these terrible things, rather than look at what I’ve overcome. I refer to this challenging time as my ‘bankruptcy period at 25.’ I got married and divorced. I was legally married for four years, but during that time my best friend was kickin’ it with my husband. So while my spine was deteriorating at a rapid rate, my ex- husband’s girlfriend accused me of messing with HER man and terrorizing me on my online business pages. Then I had a business colleague steal 20 grand from me.

Despite my husbands indiscretions I wondered if it was my fault – and worried what people might say about a wedding planner with a failing marriage. I was suicidal, felt I didn’t have any true friends and that nobody understood. I realized that as terrible it was at the time, I could draw on these experiences and my ability to get out of these dark places to help people.”

Ashley seriously contemplated suicide, she wrote goodbye letters to her parents and the few people she considered friends. In the midst of the storm, while desperately seeking answers, she had a literal “come to Jesus” moment for the ages. God spoke to her and said, “This is not what I put you here for.” Ashley made a bargain with God and dedicate my life to getting others out of this position.”

Ashley left her marriage, even though her husband begged her to return and took stock of the poor decisions she had made in her life that had led to that despondent place. She realized that she was the common denominator motivating all of her bad decisions, and started to take responsibility for those actions. She also asked herself why she was so worried about what others might say about her, and moving forward, vowed to be focus on being her best self no matter what anyone might say.

She thought about every bad situation and asked herself, what could I have done to have achieved a better outcome? She also managed to work her way out of the financial hole her ex left her in that included $29,000 in taxes and paying off multiple credit cards.

On TV she her about manifest and put that into practice. She wanted to make $10,000 in a single week. Within the week a woman came to an event she was giving and told Ashley her previous planner had done a terrible job. Ashley made a better offer: $20,500, and because the event was less than 60 days away, 50% down was required. Later in the day, just as she was closing, the woman returned with a check for the $10,000.

“Helping clients achieve their goals, I draw from all of my life experiences, the highs as well as the lows, to focus on two simple concepts. I tell them to get a journal or notepad and write down what they want in life. It sounds crazy but sometimes they can’t answer me. I tell them they shouldn’t be ashamed to want something different from the way things are now, and they need to be honest with themselves. The second thing, I ask is a self-assessment, where they take accountability for their mistakes the same way I had to. Many people don’t want to tap into that superpower, but I tell them this is the key to finding a way to shake and bake out of it. Only by dealing with the sum total of your actions and behaviors can you find true freedom and the breakthroughs that will lead you to a higher level of success in all areas of your life.”