Who’s Still Showing at NYFW Fall/Winter 2022

NYFW starts February 13 and runs until the 16. The shows start with Proenza Schouler and end with The Blonds.

New York Men’s Day is going forward on Feb. 11 for its 17th edition. For the first time, the event is being sponsored by Perry Ellis, which is relaunching the Perry Ellis America line.

Participating are Atelier Cillian, Clara Son, Nicholas Raefski, A. Potts, William Frederick, Stan, Teddy Vonranson and The Academy New York. New York Men’s Day will be hosted at Canoe Studios. In addition to the in-person presentations, the brands will provide a digital look book of their fall 2022 collections on the CFDA’s Runway360 platform.

Tom Ford, Kate Spade, Thom Browne, Project, Rodarte and Monse all canceled their NYFW show due to concerns about the Omicron.

Michael Kors will be showing his fall 2022 collection on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. rather than his normal 10 a.m. show. Tory Burch is showing on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. rather than her normal Sunday show. Proenza Schouler is scheduled to host two back-to-back shows on Feb. 11 at 4 and 5 p.m.