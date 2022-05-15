Why an LMS is a necessity for your organization

Are you aware that you can onboard new employees, reskill or upskill your current employees, offer online courses to customers, or train your partners on a single platform? Yes, all of this is possible with a Learning Management System (LMS)

An LMS is a powerful tool that will transform both your internal and external operations. Learning management systems (LMSs) are software applications that organize eLearning using analytical data, integration with external systems, reports, and automation. You can use an LMS which is either cloud-based such as HSI or Litmos LMS or create it in-house. For organizations of all sizes, it simplifies the process of developing, implementing, and managing learning and development programs.

No question a properly trained employee is more beneficial than an untrained employee. Effective training is a costly endeavor, especially for companies that are expanding rapidly. But, LMS can help you save time and money in many ways. An LMS typically has the features such as Course Management, Hybrid Learning, E-Commerce, Assessment Tools, and Instructor-Led Training (ILT).

Now, let’s take a look at why you should have an LMS and how it can benefit your organization.

Increase Training Effectiveness

Using an LMS, you can easily update existing training programs and edit course catalogs at any time. In addition, these features ensure that every employee getting training within the company, and every customer getting training outside the company, will receive training that is of the highest quality and reliability.

LMSs eliminate the chance of inconsistency in training. Because course administrators can determine what percentage of live training or with the module should be included. In other words, you can decide if a course should primarily be self-paced, or if it should be delivered using blended learning, such as using Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams to deliver some real-time learning.

An LMS assessment and reporting tool helps define and track users’ progress with ease, ensuring no room for error. It is also possible to automate evaluations, quizzes, and other forms of assessment, which improves accuracy and saves time.

Streamline Bulk Training

Strong management teams and effective leaders can make internal and external training easy. In larger organizations, training several departments at the same time is not easy without the right system. Administrators may bulk import users into an LMS. This will reduce the time and effort required to integrate external enterprises or separate training programs within the organization.

By utilizing LMS portals, you can have your own course catalogs and the visual branding of your organization.

Reduce The Cost of Training

Costs associated with training are high. But if you design and execute your organization’s internal training program well, you will see an increase in employee proficiency and performance, thus increasing profitability.

When conducting in-person training, certain expenses can’t be avoided, such as instructor salaries, classroom supplies, travel expenses subsidized by the organization, and training venues for larger organizations. It is not that live instructors should be completely eliminated but you should consider the alternatives.

Live video conferences provide the same results as traditional lectures, at a fraction of the cost. An additional reason LMSs reduce training costs is their blended learning feature, which enables you to develop training with flexible and real-time learning opportunities.

Integrate multiple systems

Isn’t it the case that every department in your company uses different software applications to do its job? For example, marketing works with Google Analytics, while HR uses Google Meets or Microsoft Teams. Multiple teams are using different tools, but their tools do not exchange data.

In addition to complicating communication, lack of integration and sharing of data makes training both internal and external inefficient. Wouldn’t it be great if several software applications could exchange and work together using one system?

LMS allows integration and can share data. You can integrate communication apps, video conferencing tools, and other various software with the help of LMS. So, put an end to the time you waste logging in to multiple apps and let your LMS handle the integration of third-party applications into a single system.

Monetize an eLearning Course

A variety of eLearning courses and programs can be available to third parties via external training. No matter whether you plan to package and sell courses as products or as additional services, they will generate revenue for you. It might already be the case that your company offers training courses internally, which could be changed and sold out to other companies or individuals. With an LMS, you can develop and alter courses when you want to sell them. It also offers E-commerce to make things easy.

The LMS has the potential to transform your business. LMSs are extremely powerful tools. It can be used to facilitate employee training, customer training, or any other training. Not all LMS have the same features. You can select an LMS depending on your business needs and make the best use of it.