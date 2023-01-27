Why are slot machines Chinese-themed?

Millions of people have enjoyed gambling across Europe and the Western world for several centuries. Today we will explore why you can find many Chinese-themed slot machine games across any casino.

We will also explore the history of the slot machine and how the industry has shot to prominence as it now has a multi-billion-dollar annual turnover.

Slot machine gaming makes up a considerable portion of casino gaming as a whole. Although other casino games such as poker, blackjack and roulette also enjoy a sizeable market share, slot machine titles retain popularity for several reasons.

The History Of The Slot Machine

Although slot machines are prevalent across Asian casinos, the first-ever design was invented in the United States of America. In his Californian workshop, Charles Fey first designed the original slot machine in the 1890s, changing the industry’s landscape forever.

It has been on a wild and adventure-filled journey ever since, but historians often cite this as the inception of the casino game played worldwide over 125 years later. However, his original design was far more basic than today’s machines.

The Liberty Bell slot machine is the original gadget, and you had to match the symbol three times in a horizontal line to win a prize. Initially, these machines contained a lever you had to pull. However, this was discarded and replaced with a button decades ago.

You can still find classic slot machine games that mirror this original design and plenty of titles that use the symbols Fey first used. Not only is the Liberty Bell still a common feature of these games, but many still use the suits used in a playing deck of cards:

Aces

Diamonds

Hearts

Clubs

As the world evolved into a society that depended more on technology, electricity and the internet, slot machines emerged on the electronic gaming scene. From the 1970s onwards, most were designed using algorithms that paid out accordingly. Nowadays, these machines use highly complex algorithms. Many slot machines use more than three reels as well. Some titles you can find online and in physical casinos can sometimes have up to 10 reels with thousands of potential winning combinations.

Responsible Gambling

We want to take the opportunity to remind you that gambling should always remain a fun activity. Anybody who gambles should be doing so for entertainment purposes only. If you find yourself in a position where you spend too much time playing casino games or spending too much money, then you need to stop playing and speak to a professional who can help curb your problem.

Why Are Slot Machines Chinese-Themed?

This may surprise you, but Las Vegas isn’t the world’s gambling capital. That may come as a surprise to many people, given the bright lights of the Nevada desert are so synonymous with the gambling industry on a global scale.

It used to be the world’s gambling capital, and it enjoyed this title for many decades. However, Vegas now pales in comparison following the emergence of Macau. The casinos that frequent this area of China are vast, and two of the three most prominent casinos in the world face each other on the same road in Macau.

For some idea of the scale of how big gambling is across Asia, you have to look at how popular of a destination Macau is for gamblers that live on that continent. Macau is the biggest and most profitable gambling region on Earth.

In addition to this, slot machines are considered incredibly popular amongst Asian gamblers, especially those from China. You can find some tips for these particular slots here.

As the world’s most populated country, and a country that hosts the world’s most profitable region, it is easy to see why so many slot machine titles are Chinese-themed.

Are There Other Themes?

Yes, there are hundreds of themed slot machine titles. In Europe, you will find titles more driven by the clientele. For example, several slot machine titles are based on celebrities or sportspeople. You will also find several games based on popular TV shows or movies.

From a designer’s perspective, the purpose of a slot machine game is to create a title that is as engaging as possible. Using a popular theme is a tried and tested method, which is also successfully applied to Chinese-themed slot machine games. However, it includes various other engaging features such as color schemes and music.

Using already popular ideas as a springboard to create a slot machine game that grabs the player’s attention is one of the most popular ways to get your game noticed quickly.

The slot machine sector is an area where there are thousands of competitors and dozens of new titles released in casinos every week. Therefore, the onus is on the designers to create a game that will appeal to a large group of people and ensure they are engaged enough to choose that game over the competition.

Due to the size and scale of the Chinese gambling market and the slot machine market, it is only natural that they combine in this way. The scope of gambling in Asia is vast, and it is a hugely profitable industry for casino providers and slot machine game developers.

Many casino games will be tailored to their specific market. As we discussed earlier in the article, the European market often caters to its customers in the same way. However, there’s an extra emphasis on developers creating Chinese-themed slot machines as they aim for the world’s biggest market. You must get several things correct if you are to have such a significant impact on such a big market.

Simply put, it is a classic case of supply and demand, and the market is there. If a change in consumer appetite or other types of casino games begin to rise to prominence, then the focus will likely shift to these areas instead. The gambling industry is a sector that often tries to stay ahead of the game and predict customer behaviour. With so much money at stake, it is easy to see why.