Why Are They Protesting Tyre Nichols In Times Square?

Protestors came to Times Square, Union Square and Grand Central Terminal in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols. His death was most certainly uncalled for. Graphic footage shows that Nichols was pummeled and tased. It was senseless and brutal.

The reason I question the violent outbreak that happened in Manhattan, is Nichols died earlier this month in Memphis Tennessee. The five cops involved in the murder were arrested on Thursday and charged.

Nichols at 29-year-old Fed Ex driver and the five cops were all black.

Protests were mostly peaceful, but a demonstration in Times Square where a protestor jumped on top of a police cruiser and smashed the windshield. As a result, the NYPD shutdown southbound vehicular traffic on Broadway from 48th Street to 42nd Street, and 46th Street was closed to vehicular traffic between Sixth and Eighth Avenue.

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said he won’t watch the video, but was in Times Square Friday night to ensure non-violent protestors were given the space they needed to channel their anger. Why? Again this happened in another state and sadly to say this was black against black.

Mayor Adams said it appears that the five officers tarnished the work that he and others attempted to accomplish.

The Nichols family, pleaded for the demonstrators to be peaceful, yet three New Yorkers denied their pleas.

Candy Nicole, 25, was charged with assault, hate crime assault, and two counts of obstruction of governmental administration for punching a cop in the nose and another in the head in the Friday night.

Argenis Rivera, 33, was charged with criminal mischief for jumping on a marked NYPD cruiser and smashing the windshield with his foot.

Katherine Stone, 34, was issued a desk appearance ticket for criminal mischief and possessing graffiti tools after she defaced the cop car.

I am not against protesting, but without the NYC police being backed, New Yorkers have lost multiple business due to crime. There has to be a medium between crime and humanity.