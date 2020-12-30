Why Are We Not Screaming About All The Pork?

“I don’t have to tell you things are bad. Everybody knows things are bad. It’s a depression. Everybody’s out of work or scared of losing their job. The dollar buys a nickel’s worth. Banks are going bust. Shopkeepers keep a gun under the counter. Punks are running wild in the street and there’s nobody anywhere who seems to know what to do, and there’s no end to it. We know the air is unfit to breathe and our food is unfit to eat, and we sit watching our TVs while some local newscaster tells us that today we had fifteen homicides and sixty-three violent crimes, as if that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

We know things are bad – worse than bad. They’re crazy. It’s like everything everywhere is going crazy, so we don’t go out anymore. We sit in the house, and slowly the world we are living in is getting smaller, and all we say is: ‘Please, at least leave us alone in our living rooms. Let me have my toaster and my TV and my steel-belted radials and I won’t say anything. Just leave us alone.’

Well, I’m not gonna leave you alone. I want you to get MAD! I don’t want you to protest. I don’t want you to riot – I don’t want you to write to your congressman, because I wouldn’t know what to tell you to write. I don’t know what to do about the depression and the inflation and the Russians and the crime in the street. All I know is that first you’ve got to get mad. (shouting) You’ve got to say: ‘I’m a human being, god-dammit! My life has value!’

So, I want you to get up now. I want all of you to get up out of your chairs. I want you to get up right now and go to the window. Open it, and stick your head out, and yell: ‘I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take this anymore!’

I want you to get up right now. Sit up. Go to your windows. Open them and stick your head out and yell – ‘I’m as mad as hell and I’m not gonna take this anymore!’ Things have got to change. But first, you’ve gotta get mad!…You’ve got to say, ‘I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take this anymore!’ Then we’ll figure out what to do about the depression and the inflation and the oil crisis. But first, get up out of your chairs, open the window, stick your head out, and yell, and say it: ‘I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take this anymore!’

Howard Beale, Network.

The term pork in politics refers to spending which is intended to benefit constituents of a politician in return for their political support, either in the form of campaign contributions or votes.

The 2020 COVID Relief Bill is 5,593 pages that are earmarked for the following:

$1.3 billion for the Egyptian Army. Isn’t this a conflict of interest? If each army member was given a check that would be $1,670,951 per person.

$1 billion for the Smithsonian. For what? We are in a pandemic.

$505 million for Belize and Costa Rica. If you add up the population and divide the money that is $93,831 per person.

$500 million for Israel’s Iron Dome. Again conflict of interest.

The Iron Dome developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries is designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells fired from distances of 4 kilometres (2.5 mi) to 70 kilometres (43 mi) away and whose trajectory would take them to an Israeli populated area. The Iron Dome is part of a future multi-tiered missile defense system.

$250 million for Palestine. That is $4.569 per person.

$134 million for Burma. That is $2,495 per person .

$130 million for Nepal. That is $4,498 per person.

$85.5 million for Cambodia. That is $5,230 per person.

$40 million for the Kennedy Center’s Maintenance Staff. https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GAOREPORTS-GGD-98-56/html/GAOREPORTS-GGD-98-56.htm

$25 million for Gender Studies in Pakistan. Seriously?????

And

An unspecified dollar amount applied to the Resource Study of a Springfield, Illinois Race Riot that occurred in 1908. Notice from the year 1908!

And these are the ones I know about!

And we get a lousy $600.00 or at the most $2,000.00?

One has to ask what did these Congress People and Senators get for selling us out!

Why aren’t we screaming our heads off?????????????????