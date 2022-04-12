MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Why Delta 8 THC Edibles Are Becoming A Market Leader

The world we live in is all about self-indulgence and enjoying the little things we can get our hands on. So for many of us, simply finding a chance to relax a little and take the edge off day-to-day life can be very satisfying indeed. This is why it should not surprise that many people today are turning to products containing cannabinoids. After all, if relaxation is the aim of the game, then taking cannabis-related products makes plenty of sense.

However, look around, and you might find the growing legalized cannabis market to be quite confusing. For example, you might see a lot of references to ‘Delta 8’ products – particularly in the edibles game. What, though, are Delta 8 THC edibles?

What is Delta 8, exactly? And why is it so popular?

Delta 8 is a form of Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. For the most part, people talking about THC are relating more to Delta 9 – this is the most common variant that people find in their cannabis products. Delta 9 is an abundant resource within marijuana, but Delta 8 is far less prevalent. However, Delta 8 has a different potency level – often a fair bit weaker in terms of strength than Delta 9. Delta 8 is found in smaller amounts and is around 50% less powerful than Delta 9.

For many people, though, that reduced potency is what they dreamed of. Many find normal THC-laced products too strong, to the point where it puts them off using cannabis. However, Delta 8 THC products such as edibles tend to be much less powerful. At the same time, it can still provide many of the same potential health benefits. Studies show that it could positively impact everything from your ability to get to sleep to your ability to digest food and even to regulate anxiety.

So, if you are looking for a way to ‘get high’ without the same psychoactive strength, Delta 8 THC might be the starting place for you. This can provide much of the same quality benefits and enjoyment as you get with normal Delta 9, but nothing like the same strength.

Many use THC goods for a bit of light relief and relaxation after a long day at work. Instead of having to go for something quite so powerful, though, Delta 8 THC edibles offer something a touch more manageable.

Will Delta 8 THC outsell Delta 9?

It is certainly possible in the future, as more and more sellers and vendors begin to use D8 instead of 9. The potency is lower than the more powerful Delta 9 equivalent. At the same time, though, many prefer that reduced strength and power allow them better to manage the strength of their ‘high’ strength.

So, as many Americans and others worldwide get used to seeing commercialised cannabis, Delta 8 looks set to stick around. Moreover, it seems like it could become a market leader for offering one thing that is often a negative selling point: less potency. In the world of marijuana, though, less is more in the case of many people.

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

