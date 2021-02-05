Why DNP Online Programs are the Perfect Career Development Courses for Busy Nurses

Juggling your work life with your home life is hard enough as it is, with so many different commitments competing for your limited time and attention. This is particularly true for nurses, who often work very long hours and take on many extra responsibilities – even more so during the current global COVID-19 pandemic. The situation only becomes more complicated when you start thinking about career development and progression and wondering how you can manage to fit a higher education course into your already busy schedule.

This is where digital education comes in. DNP online programs and other virtual courses enable you to study for graduate-level degrees from the comfort of your own home, providing the flexibility for even those with full-time jobs and families to develop their skills and knowledge and obtain the highest qualifications available in the field of nursing. Rather than being seen as second rate, these days, online study is becoming the norm and doesn’t put you at any sort of disadvantage with employers when applying for jobs.

This article will cover what exactly a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) is, what DNP online programs involve, the advantages and disadvantages of studying online, plus some tips for balancing work and family life with your studies. Hopefully, all of this will help you to figure out whether this path is the right one for you. If you decide that it is, there’s also some information at the end about applying.

What are DNP online programs?

DNP stands for Doctor of Nursing Practice, and it is a doctoral-level degree (the same level as a Ph.D.) within the field of nursing. It’s a terminal degree, meaning it is the highest level of qualification available in its subject area. Unlike a Ph.D., which is research-focused, a DNP focuses on nursing’s clinical side. This makes it an ideal choice for those nurses who wish to progress to an advanced clinical position such as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN).

Direct patient care is not the only type of job that DNP online programs prepare you for, though. Due to its focus on aspects such as leadership, management, and health policy, the DNP also enables you to move into indirect patient care roles such as nursing informatics, educating future nurses, and working on developing and evaluating healthcare policies at an organizational or even national level.

Normally you are required to have a Master’s of Science in Nursing (MSN) before enrolling in a DNP course. However, some colleges combine the Master’s with the DNP, meaning that you can complete both qualifications as part of the same program of study. You will also need to have a current registered nurse (RN) license and have completed a requisite number of hours of clinical experience. If you are not yet qualified as a nurse, you might wish to study for your Bachelor’s degree in Nursing (BSN) first. This will allow you to make sure that nursing is the right career path for you and also opens up the number of DNP online programs you are eligible for.

What do students do on DNP online programs?

DNP online programs are normally divided into three distinct types of study: core taught modules, clinical hours, and an independent DNP project. Depending on your existing qualifications, the exact program and college you choose, and whether you study on a part-time or full-time basis, you can expect the course to take anywhere between two and six years to complete on average.

During online DNP programs, you may have the choice to specialize in a particular area of nursing that interests you. For example, you could focus on an area of advanced practice nursing involving direct patient care, such as midwifery or anesthetics, or choose a systems or organizational indirect care focus such as leadership, management, healthy policy, or informatics. There are further specializations available within each of these, giving you the opportunity to tailor your studies to your personal career aspirations.

The core modules that you study will involve online classes, assignments, reading, and a variety of interactive course content. The specific modules that are available to you will vary according to the college you study with, but you can expect your list to include at least some of the following:

Effective Leadership in Organizations and Systems

Healthcare Finance

Healthcare Technology and Data Management

Applied Epidemiology

Creating Excellence in Professional Practice Environments

Quantitative Methods in Clinical Nursing

Clinical and Applied Nursing Ethics

Biostatistics

Health Policy and Economics

Healthcare Advocacy

Transforming Nursing and Healthcare Through Technology

Data-Driven Healthcare Improvement

Translating Evidence into Clinical Practice

Doctoral Nursing Global Perspectives

In terms of clinical hours, for students studying DNP online programs rather than traditional campus ones, these will be arranged at a facility near to where you live. Your college will help you find a placement aligned with your specific nursing interests, such as a hospital or private practice. Generally, a DNP requires 1,000 clinical hours, but you may be able to put some of your existing experience towards this number.

Finally, the DNP project gives you the opportunity to examine a real-world nursing problem that is either clinical or administration based. After identifying a relevant issue that intrigues you and having the topic approved by your college, you will conduct a literature review and then implement and evaluate the project itself. For many students, this is one of the most rewarding pieces of work you will do. It offers the chance to contribute to nursing’s academic field and potentially help solve a real life problem and hence improve patient outcomes. It’s the time for you to put everything you have learned into practice and demonstrate your mastery in your subject.

What are the advantages of studying DNP online programs?

There are many advantages to studying DNP online programs. Firstly the greater flexibility they offer in comparison to traditional campus courses means that you can learn from the comfort of your own home (or local library or coffee shop!), at a time that is most convenient for you. This makes it much easier to fit your studies around your current work life and family commitments. Many distance learning courses also enable you to learn at a pace that suits you, too, giving you the freedom to learn in the style that suits you best. Do be sure to check the details of the courses that you’re interested in before applying, though, because some might require you to attend live virtual classes at specific times or attend campus on occasion.

Another advantage of DNP online programs is that they are sometimes cheaper, particularly when you factor in the savings on commuting to campus and extra accommodation. A perhaps unexpected advantage of online study is that you may actually receive greater levels of individual attention in comparison to huge in-person lectures. Your professors will always be just a message or email away, and many students prefer asking questions this way rather than in front of a room full of people.

Finally, you’ll benefit from learning a whole host of transferable skills in addition to the nursing knowledge you’re taught. This is because studying online naturally teaches you to work with new and varied technology, much of which is also used in workplaces all across the globe. This is in addition to other soft skills such as time management, organization, and self-motivation, all of which are essential in the real world.

Are there any disadvantages to DNP online programs?

This is not to say that online study is perfect. For some people, the lack of face to face interaction in person with their fellow students and college faculty can feel isolating. For example, you won’t be able to grab a coffee together and work on a project in a cafe or go for a drink in a bar after lectures. Those students who are eager to experience the full college lifestyle with extracurricular activities and social events may also find that a traditional campus program is preferable. Having said that, colleges do their best to ensure that distance learning doesn’t cause your education to suffer. There are plenty of opportunities on DNP online programs to collaborate with your cohort and communicate ideas via video chats, bulletin boards, messaging apps, and other systems.

The only other issue to be aware of is that distance learning can require more self-discipline than campus programs because you are entirely in control of your learning environment. You may well find it more tempting to procrastinate, so being proactive and responsible when it comes to keeping on track with your studying will be vital. Of course, these are all key life skills to have anyway!

Tips for balancing work and family life with studying DNP online programs

The idea of combining DNP online programs with a full-time job and family commitments might seem overwhelming at first; however, with a little forward planning and discipline, it is more than achievable. Here are some tips to help you out:

Work out a study schedule and stick to it. This involves setting aside specific times of the day and days of the week when you can get some uninterrupted studying done to ensure that you stay on top of your reading and assignments. Let your family know when you’re going to be studying so that they don’t disturb you.

Have a dedicated study space. Seeing as you won’t have a university library to work in, if possible, try to set aside space in your home where you can study in peace. This will signal to your brain that it’s time to knuckle down and work hard. Alternatively, you could find somewhere outside of the house where you can work, such as a coffee shop or local library.

Figure out how you study best and lean into that. It’s a good idea to spend some time experimenting to find out what study methods work most effectively for you. For example, do you study best during the morning or evening? In short, frequent bursts or longer but fewer sessions? With music or without? Do you take in written or audio material better? All of these things will help you to be a stronger student.

Make self-care a priority too. Studying is important, but so is your mental and physical health! Be sure to avoid burnout by taking care of yourself. Eating healthy, doing regular exercise, and getting enough sleep every night will make a big difference – and make you a better learner as well.

Applying for DNP online programs

If reading this has sparked your interest in DNP online programs, it’s time to get researching! Take a look at the different courses available, and see which have modules that you find most interesting, as well as entry requirements you meet and study schedules that suit you. It’s also a good idea to start thinking about what area of nursing you might like to specialize in to help you narrow down the most appropriate programs for you.

Once you’ve chosen your favorite two or three, you can start to gather the materials you need for your applications. This could be proof of existing qualifications and clinical hours completed, academic or professional references, and an essay about why you want to enroll in the program. Some colleges might also want to interview candidates for their DNP online programs.

For those who are still unsure about online learning, you could try signing up for a short online course in an area of nursing that interests you. This will boost your credentials and help you get a feel for what virtual study is like and whether it’s something you are happy to commit to for a longer period of time. It’s also a great way of figuring out how you study best and getting accustomed to being back in education if you haven’t studied for a while. Good luck!