Broadway

Why Do Barry and Fran Weissler Always Eat The Biggest Piece Of The Broadway Pie?

Curious minds want to know how the Weissler’s got $10 million in Federal Government funding when Waitress closed January 5, 2020, way before COVID-19? Was it because they always wanted to film the show, something they vocally stated several times and are now doing?

As a matter of fact Waitress had to move from the Brooks Atkinson to the Ethel Barrymore theatre as Six was about to open when Covid hit. Did Six get help? Most likely no as it was one grant per theatre.

The money came from a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration, as part of its Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. The program was designed to help bail out live entertainment venues that were forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was not the case for Waitress.

Not only did the Weissler’s get the money for Broadway, but also the two national tours received a combined $16.9 million from the SBA. 

The grant of $10 million was the maximum amount the SBA offers, but how were the Weisler’s eligible?

Now producers Barry and Fran Weissler have announced they have added Monday and Sunday evening performances starting November 1st. The schedule includes Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. This is 10 shows in six days. How is Equity even allowing this?

How many pieces of the pie do the Weissler’s want?

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

