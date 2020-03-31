Why Jackfruit Is Becoming a Trendy Food Nowadays

Jackfruit is becoming a popular topic in food and fitness blogs and social media posts nowadays. This popularity can be attributed to the misinformation about it being a cure or prevention for the novel coronavirus. However, there are other things that make it worth the hype. It’s not completely unwarranted that many a jackfruit supplier is enjoying an increase in orders for their products.

Jackfruit is the world’s biggest edible fruit. It dwarfs even the largest watermelons you can find in markets. Its nutrient content complements its size. It is rich in proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, as well as phytochemicals. Most of what you can find inside the fruit is edible. The flesh is sweet and savoury when ripe. The seeds can be boiled and peeled to bring out a carbohydrate-rich snack. Asians cook unripe jackfruit as viand.

The vegetarian meat

Nutrition and fitness coaches believe that vegetarianism and the greater interest in wellness are fueling jackfruit’s popularity. This fruit is getting quite the attention lately because more people are looking for meat substitutes. Incidentally, jackfruit can be prepared in such a way that it looks and tastes like meat.

It used to be present only in the Asian sections of supermarkets, but it is now becoming mainstream. Health-conscious consumers see the potential of jackfruit in serving as a palatable natural meat substitute. The threaded texture of the fruit’s flesh resembles the appearance of meat. This attribute also makes it highly absorbent, which makes it easy to introduce simulated flavours into it.

Preparation

The recommended preparation method for this fruit is slow cooking in a crockpot. The use of low heat is important to preserve the appearance of the food while allowing the flavours to seep in. It can be turned into vegan tacos or something that resembles a homemade barbecue.

As mentioned, the jackfruit used for cooking is the unripe one. Ripe fruits are sweet, so it’s difficult to come up with a dish that does not taste like dessert. The unripe fruit should be rinsed well and peeled. There’s no need to discard the seeds when cooking, but some recipes may call for their removal.

Cooked jackfruit usually calls for standard seasonings, including salt, pepper, onion, and garlic. There are no fixed rules on how to make a dish out of this fruit. Chefs say that it’s something prepared based on pure instinct. You decide how you want its taste to be. Angela Means, a vegan restaurant operator in the Los Angeles area, says that she was unaware of jackfruit before when a customer inquired about it. As soon as she learned about the fruit, she immediately knew she found a reliable meat substitute to use in her restaurant.

Jackfruit is gaining quite the attention, not because of hypes touting a new super fruit. It’s also not promoted as a coronavirus defence food. Instead, it is one of the viable options for vegetarians who are craving for meat.

Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/jackfruit-tree-african-green-2108869/