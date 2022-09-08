There are many states in the US where casino gaming is legal. There are over 1,000 casinos scattered across the country, with Las Vegas being the most obvious destination. However, casinos are available in several other states besides Nevada, including New Jersey, California, Oklahoma, Washington, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, and Pennsylvania. However, if we switch our attention to Manhattan, there is no legal online casino gaming. There are land-based casinos on offer but for those wanting to play in New York City, in areas such as Manhattan, you are out of luck. Continue below as we discuss the reasons why Manhattan needs an all-star casino.

Tourism

Plenty of people already visit New York City and Manhattan is one of the most visited boroughs of the city by tourists. In terms of the attractions located in Manhattan, the Empire State Building, Central Park, the Statue of Liberty, One World Observatory, Chrysler Building, Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Rockefeller Centre, Grand Central Terminal, Broadway, and Times Square are all fantastic places to visit. If we add restaurants and shops to the list, it quickly becomes apparent just how popular Manhattan is for visitors. Following a day of sightseeing and shopping, there is nowhere to unwind playing casino games. It is the one attraction for tourists that is missing of the list for Manhattan. If Manhattan had an all-star casino, it would only add to the overall draw of the borough and keep people happy long into the night. For many visitors, a casino is the only thing missing from Manhattan and the addition of a casino would make the borough complete.

Tax

One of the major benefits when states or boroughs legalize casinos is tax. When people gamble, either at a land based or online casino in the United States, the casino must pay tax. This tax is paid to the government and the money used to make improvements to the daily lives of residents. However, for those who live in a region where there are no legal casinos, there is a temptation to make a journey to a state where casino gaming is legal. In terms of those who reside in Manhattan, that means making a trip to New Jersey to legally play casino games. The money that would be spent on playing casino games in Manhattan, is going across the border to New Jersey along with the potential tax. This is unwelcome news, as all the tax raised from the casinos in New Jersey from players who live in Manhattan, could be going to beneficial use in Manhattan itself.

Offshore Casinos

In addition to traveling outside Manhattan to play casino games, there is also a temptation to join offshore online casinos. Offshore casinos are online casinos that are licensed and regulated outside the borough of Manhattan. Many offshore casinos are trustworthy as they hold licenses to operate in the region, they are based but that does not mean they are a good option. Should you have an issue when playing games at an offshore casino, there may be nothing anyone can do to help because you are outside the authority of the casino. So, if you ran into a problem when playing a game and you spend a lot of money, there is a risk you will not see that money again, simply because you are playing at an offshore casino. That is not a blemish against the casino, it is a legal issue.

Players in Manhattan do have one online casino option and that is sweepstakes casinos. At the time of writing, online sweepstakes casinos with real money prizes are legal in all US states, with a few exceptions. So, for those in Manhattan, sweepstakes casinos are perfectly legal to play. Sweepstake casinos like Pulsz are available to all players in Manhattan and across the United States, except for Idaho, Washington, and Nevada. There are a vast number of games to enjoy at Pulsz Casino, including slots, table games, and progressive jackpots. You can play the games for free but there is also a chance to win real money by landing a jackpot.

Sweepstake casinos is one way of legally playing casino games in Manhattan but in terms of tourism and taxation, the borough needs an all-star casino.