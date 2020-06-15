Why Mobile Casinos Are Attracting An Older Audience

There has been a shift in mobile gaming in recent years in the way of a large audience shift – mobile gaming now makes up over 50% of the entire gaming market, and is a substantial part of what is currently driving investor interest, amongst that market however is largely the audience, cited as over 60% of players being the age of 34 or older, and primarily female, is a far cry from the traditional idea that gamers are young teenage males.

In the center of this growth is mobile casinos, and whilst there are a number of challenges through initiatives such as Gamstop which had been launched in an effort to reduce participation from problem gamblers, but also the addition of other measures such as a credit card ban on these services – as operators react to these changes, there are a growing number of bingo sites not on the scheme that players can still participate in with safety, but with these restrictions, why is it that mobile gaming, particularly in these casinos, are growing amongst the older generation?

A social environment – Many of these sites are now integrating directly into social media platforms, some of which are now a majority older audience. Because of this, a social environment has been brought to these games through sharing successes on social media, inviting friends to play, or even for many live chat rooms within the games that give this generation a place to go and chat.

Fast results, little investment – Given the busy schedule of this age bracket through family commitments and working commitments, it’s difficult to suggest a game that requires a large time investment – fortunately these mobile games can be played with the click of a button, as much or as little time spent playing as possible, and then another click to exit without having to worry about losing progress or falling behind.

Because they can – It is often overlooked that this serves as a valid point – this demographic has a disposable income, these online casinos serve as a relatively inexpensive way to use some of that disposable income whilst also having the chance to win some back at the same time – this provides an opportunity that may not be as readily available to a younger audience that may not have the same disposable income.

Accessibility matters – Another important driving factor here is that these games are now more accessible than ever – smartphones have become such commonplace and many of the modern devices are extremely similar in hardware, this means the barrier for entry that may restrict access to other games doesn’t really exist on mobile devices. Whether you’re on a five year old smartphone or a brand new flagship, with these types of games the likelihood is both parties would receive a very similar experience, which is key for ensuring the services see growth – a limiting factor may appear in coming years with the introduction of 5G, but for now the open availability of these games is a big boon for the industry.