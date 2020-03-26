Why NYC COVID-19 Virus is Spreading So Fast

I never thought people could be so careless or thoughtless, especially during this crises. In NYC people have been stepping outside their comfort zones to help others. The problem is the people that are infected are not self quarantining. For the most part I have been staying inside. I went out on Friday to take pictures of Times Square, because I thought I owed it to my readers to share what is going on.

I stepped out today for the 2nd time, because I was out of essentials and wanted to pick up dish soap and some groceries. I went to the Amish Market on 9th Avenue between 49th and 50th, because it is the closest supermarket to my house. While I was in line a man started coughing a few feet away from me. I didn’t have a mask on and when I got concerned and put my scarf to my face. He looked at me and said” I coughed into my jacket” in a rather rude tone. When I said if your sick you should stay home. His response was “sick people need food more than you. Don’t talk to me I’ve had a bad day bi**h.” Now if you know me, I do not back down when something is important. Someone with the virus can infect 100’s in their travels. Everything he touched in that store, was now infected as he did not have on gloves or a mask. After calling me more four letter words I left the store and went next door to Duane Reade as I still had not bought the dish soap. As I was walking out the door this same man was coming in the door with his naked hands outstretched trying to touch me. In the loudest voice I could muster I stated “this man has the virus and is not staying home.” He called me some more 4 letter words, as I told him off.

When I got home I called NYC.Gov no response. I then called Governor Como’s office and got the COVID -19 hotline. Call the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 or Ask a Question

Turns out it is illegal to go out knowing you have the virus, though there is no law specifically for this. If this happens to you, they advised me to write “call the police and the health line.” Now correct me if I’m wrong, but won’t that be too little too late?

I am writing of my experience to state how important it is to stay home with this. There are people who will help you get food and medicine if you are sick. Why infect others?

NYC has recorded 280 deaths and more than 21,000 infections. We have 50 percent of the country’s total confirmed cases. We need to take care of each other and this means stay home if you are sick!