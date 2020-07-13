Why Sandals Will Always Be a Brilliant Footwear Choice – and What Style You Should Go For

The summer season means the emergence of comfy clothes once again – flowing cotton dresses for women, shorts and t-shirts for men, and so on. Summer is something we all look forward to so we can put away our bulky and clunky winter clothes and enjoy the warm temperature, and it’s a time for hikes and outings and walks in the park – and a lot of time in the sun for sure! But even if you aren’t planning a holiday during this summer season, it pays to wear the right clothes so your skin can breathe and you can be comfortable even during the heat of the day. And along with this comes wearing the proper footwear as well. If you want your feet to be as comfortable as possible in the summer, sandals will always be a brilliant footwear choice. Let’s find out more about the benefits of sandals – and what style you should go for as well.

Comfort

Sandals are undoubtedly one of the most comfortable kinds of footwear around, as they literally let your feet breathe. There’s nothing as unbearable as having our feet encased in heavy boots and thick socks all day long, and it’s a real relief to wear sandals simply because they are so light and comfy. Your feet will be able to breathe in the perfect pair of sandals, and your toes won’t be cramped in a pair of dress shoes or pumps – sandals are great if you are planning to walk around all day or spend the day in the sun, especially if you make sure that the sandals you buy are of the right material.

Easy to wear

If you wear shoes with laces, you know very well that it takes time to slip on a pair and tie the laces, so you don’t trip while walking. But even though other kinds of footwear such as tennis shoes or trainers are indeed as comfortable as can be, there’s a difference with sandals in that they are much easier to wear. It’s as easy as can be – just slip them on your feet, and you’re good to go. If you’re raring to go out – and who isn’t during the summer? – then you should always have a handy pair of sandals around so you can just slip your feet into them and head out the door.

Stylish and versatile

Sandals come in different designs and styles, and there’s definitely the perfect pair of sandals for everyone. If you want something that’s more versatile and elegant, you can even go for Jesus slippers, which are named as such simply because they are usually found in the same style which was worn during biblical times, and they are often made from the finest leather and are even more comfortable and look more stylish as they age. Leather ages very well, looking even better over time as it acquires a distinct sheen, and it can last for years, which makes it a worthwhile investment.

Of course, you can always go for rubber flip-flops or flimsy cloth or canvas sandals, but if you want something more durable and built to last and stylish, chic, and elegant as well, you should go for the best material you can find.

Image attributed to Pixabay.com