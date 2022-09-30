Why should you Choose to Live in New City Paradise?

Introduction:

New City Paradise (NCP) is a newly launched exclusive project that created hype in the real estate market. The dedicated and well-known urbanist group, New City Developers, established the residential society. The PHATA-approved housing scheme is located in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of Wah City near GT Road, adjacent to the CPEC Route, Burhan Interchange, and M-1 Motorway.

Read Full Article Here : New City Paradise | Payment Plan 2022 | Location | Map | NOC

Reasons to Choose New City Paradise for Living:

New City Paradise is a goldmine for investors these days. The residential project possesses all the potent qualities that make it stand as a profitable investment opportunity. Below we will thoroughly discuss some of the qualities that make New City Paradise worth living:

Trusted Owners and Developers:

The owners and developers of New City Paradise are one of the most reputed urban development groups in the real estate market. The residential society is designed by the developers of New City Wah. The construction group has 17 years of experience working in the real estate market. Mr. Chaudry Qamar Zaman is the current chairman of the construction group. Mr. Saad Zaman is the Chief Executive of the newly launched project.

Taj Residencia, Nova City Islamabad, and Al-Noor Orchard are other major projects developed by reliable and reputed urbanist groups.

Approved NOC:

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) of New City Paradise is officially approved by Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA). The development authority has issued NOC approval under the reference number of the letter DG-PHATA/W-I/PHS/61/2022. The residential society has received approval for 4,256 Kanal out of 20,000 Kanal.

Full Article is here : New City Paradise | Payment Plan 2022 | Location | Map | NOC

Prime Location:

The location of New City Paradise is prime as it is situated at GT Road, adjacent to the CPEC Route, Burhan Interchange, and M-1 Motorway. The housing society’s location is wisely chosen by the owners in the most prestigious neighborhood of Wah City. The residential society is located right next to GT, which is the city’s commercial and residential hub.

University Town, Rudn Enclave, and Kingdom Valley are some other convenient investment options available for the investors of the capital city.

Nearby Landmarks and Places:

Following are some of the nearby places and landmarks of the residential society:

New City Wah

Kohistan Enclave

Faisal Hills

New City Arcade

POF Wah

AWC Wah Cantt

East and West Law Collage Hassan Abdal

High Research and Training Center

Aurora Knowledge Park

Margala Hills Colony

Well-Designed Masterplan:

The master plan of New City Paradise is proficiently designed by the expert team of New City Developers. The housing society layout plans include all the basic facilities and top-notch amenities constructed under global urban development standards. The housing society is a gated community that will provide high-tech security with 24/7 surveillance. A 250-width long Main Boulevard and 40, 50, 60 feet width roads are also included in the master plan.

New City Paradise Plot Sizes:

Below are the mentioned residential and commercial plot sizes offered in the housing society:

Residential Plots:

Following are the residential plot sizes available in the housing scheme:

5 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

Commercial Plots:

Following are the commercial plot sizes expected in the housing scheme:

4 Marla

6 Marla

8 Marla

Economical Payment Plan

The payment plan of New City Paradise is affordable and easy to understand. The New City developers kept a great eye while designing the payment of housing society. Affordability is one of the payment plan’s most notable features. The NCP payment plan allows investors to book their plots by paying an easy 10% down payment. The remaining amount can be paid in 36 monthly or 4 half-yearly easy installments.

Following is the New City Paradise Payment Plan:

The facilities and amenities of New City Paradise are a cherry on top of the residential society. It has all the basic and modern amenities for a luxurious life. New City Paradise’s world-class facilities and amenities are a convincing feature that makes it an excellent living choice.

Below are some of the world-class amenities and facilities to be provided in New City Paradise:

Eco-friendly Environment:

The New City Developers are expected to generate a green ecological environment in the most fruitful landmarks of Wah City. The New City Paradise will provide a serene and eco-friendly environment that attracts many local and overseas investors. The owners of the housing society have kept a large piece of land to develop the central theme garden.

Grand Mosque:

The New City Paradise Grand Mosque is another beautiful addition to fulfill spiritual needs. Its modern and divine architecture is soul-soothing and calming. The Jamia Masjid is in a rapid development phase.

Educational Complex:

Education is one of the significant necessities of life. The New City Developers kept special attention to the educational needs of their residents. The New City Paradise is surrounded by the best international-standard educational complexes so that future residents can achieve quality educational possibilities.

Medical Complex:

The New City Paradise developers tend to deliver the best healthcare facilities to their future residents. They will develop international-standard clinics and hospitals within the residential scheme. Teams of experienced and well-trained paramedics will be hired to deal with emergencies. The emergencies will be open for 24 hours of the week.

Carpeted Roads:

The residential society has an extensive network of wide carpeted roads. The master plan includes the development of a well-carpeted and highly functional main boulevard that will connect the residential community to all the major routes of Wah City. National and International Brands:

Salient Features:

Following are some of the salient features of New City Paradise:

Shops

Affordability

Accessibility

24/7 Security

Maintenance

Water Resources

Eco-community

Beautiful Entrance

Quality Development

Water, Gas, Electricity

250 Feet Wide Main Boulevard

4-Lane Bicycle Track

Dancing Fountain

Botanical Garden

Glow Park

Cricket Stadium

Football Stadium

Long Tennis Court

Basketball Court

Gymnasium

Mini Golf Course

Sewerage and Waste Disposal System

World-Class Infrastructure Development

Direct Access from 330-Feet-Wide GT Road

Close to CPEC Route and Economic Zone

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Following are the FAQs about why you should choose to live in New City Paradise:

Q1: What is New City Paradise, and how is it different from other projects?

Ans: New City Paradise is a multi-purpose project designed and developed to offer a unique living experience to residents at affordable costs. A team of engineers, architects, and other staff with years of experience have put their full efforts into its development.

Q2: Is New City Paradise an approved and legal project?

Ans: The NOC of the New City Paradise is approved by PHATA.

Q3: Is New City Paradise an affordable property project?

Ans: Yes, there is no doubt because of the accessible New City Paradise installment plans. The management has played a crucial role in balancing luxury and affordability.

Q4: Does New City Paradise has a potential for high investment return?

Ans: Yes, because the New City Paradise payment schedule is affordable for families and small investors, increasing the chance of high-yield investment returns.

Q5: What is the current location map of New City Paradise?

Ans: New City Paradise is located at GT Road, adjacent to the M-1 Motorway and Burhan Interchange. You can also check the project’s live location or GPS location from Google Maps.

Q6: Who are the developers of the New City Paradise?

Ans: New City Paradise is developed by real estate developers of New City Wah. These developers are well-recognized among investors.

Q7: How to book a property in New City Paradise?

Ans: Following are the expected steps to be followed to book a property in the New City Paradise Wah:

Contact Sky Marketing sales consultants for booking details and necessary information

Select property size

Fill out all the personal information correctly

Data entry of the nominee

Enter the payments

Genuine signature

Q8: What is the New City Paradise head office contact number?

Ans: Inquire about the contact number of the developers from Sky Marketing.

Q9: What is the way for New City Paradise tracking?

Ans: You can track your booking from New City Paradise’s official website or by contacting Sky Marketing.

Q10: Would there be any surcharge on late payments on plot booking in New City Paradise?

Ans: All late payments might be subject to a surcharge. It is according to the terms and conditions mentioned in the booking form.

Q11: Who is the owner of the New City Paradise?

Ans: Mr. Chaudhry Saad Zaman, son of Chaudry Qamar Zaman, is the owner of the New City Paradise.

New City Paradise is a haven for investors who want to make safe and profitable investments. The residential society is equipped with all the modern-day facilities and opulent amenities developed under the global standard of infrastructure. The urbanist group’s vivid vision is to create a healthy, eco-friendly environment to live a serene and comfortable life in the most prestigious neighborhood of Wah City.

The PHATA-approved project offers the most economical payment plan made with a prudent mind. New City Paradise has many features that make it a potent investment, including a luxurious lifestyle, prime location, and affordability. For more details, please visit New City Paradise. Our other exclusive projects are Capital Smart City, Park View City, and Blue World City.