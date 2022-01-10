Why Stone Flooring Is Among The Best Tiling Options

Revamping the flooring is a big decision because it can’t be renewed year after year. It’s better to spend a large sum on the flooring in one go, instead of spending again every few years. One of the ways of providing long-lasting style to your flooring is to use stone tiles. They are evergreen options that not only give luxurious vibes but also add beauty, class and value.

Stone tiles available at Orientbell Tiles have the same features as real stones; they are equally robust and ooze natural beauty. They are crafted out of marble and granite, making them suitable choices.

Given below are some of the popular stone tiles that can add unique elements in both interior and exterior areas:

Marble Tiles

Out of all the stone floor tiles, marble tiles have luxurious look. They can make any space appear more stunning and classy. There is a wide range of colour options available under the marble tiles category, so they can be matched with any home décor. The magic they create with their luxurious looks is undeniably irresistible.

Travertine Tiles

The shades available under travertine tiles are very light and minimalistic. They have a rustic appearance just like slate stone but have different colour options. Travertine tiles in beige and white hues are sure to deliver a historical and cultural feeling to any place. Travertine stones are commonly found in the ancient ruins of Roman structures. In modern times, they are perfect for bathrooms or entryways.

Quartzite Tiles

Quartzite tiles are as popular as granite flooring, but the characteristics vary. This material is also commonly used to create wall veneers, but in recent years, its demand as a countertop material has also risen. The performance has been rated as top-notch, and they are similar to marble in appearance and looks. When it comes to maintenance requirements, quartzite tiles rank among the top tiles that need minimal care.

Slate Tiles

Slatestone is generally the sedimentary rock that is available in many dark shades. Out of these, dark red, muted green and dark grey stone tiles are highly in demand. The rustic look you get after laying them is incomparable to any other stone tiles. They come in a highly textured finish with a perfect grip. Hence, to adorn outdoor spaces, pick slate tiles as they are most suitable for bathrooms, pool decks etc., because of their less moisture absorption capacity.

Limestone Tiles

It is tough to make out any difference between natural limestone and limestone tiles. Unlike granite flooring designs or slate tiles, limestone tiles are known for their smooth texture. Their appearance is usually more consistent and monochromatic, which is what makes them distinct. They are not suitable for kitchen, bathroom and other wet areas due to their porous nature.

Sandstone Tiles

The common trend of having granite flooring in the living room is over. The new trend is to bring warm and earthy looking stones. Sandstone falls in this category. The texture of sandstone tiles evokes the vibes of the beach. This one is available in different shades of red, rich tan, brown, gold, black, white, pink and grey.

Breccia Tiles

Breccia is a type of marble tile but has unique features. Grain and swirl patterns are part of breccia tiles that can create a striking look. They are available in dark tones, out of which warm shades of gold, red and tan are the most popular. The different tones that seem to be trapped in the rock can create a warm and rustic look.

From architects to contractors and interior designers to homeowners, most people prefer stone flooring as they give a luxurious and stylish appearance. Stone tiles can reduce the maintenance issues that natural stones have and can create the exact same look at a lower cost. Check out Orientbell Tiles to get the perfect stone tiles for your home.

