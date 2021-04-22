Our days tend to be filled with so many tasks and errands; this is from work, sparing some time for workout, family, and lucky we fit in some social life. And once it is bedtime, all we want to do is jump into bed and pass out, waiting for the cycle to repeat its self the next day. You can see how tempting it can be to skip your oral hygiene routine; you skip one night and promise yourself you will do better tomorrow. A week has passed before you know it, and you didn’t manage to brush your teeth before bed.

If you are guilty of all the above, then let’s dive into it and find out why you shouldn’t skip brushing your teeth before bed.

Why is brushing teeth before bedtime important?

A day is filled with a lot of munching, junking and drinking to keep us going. And with this, there is a build-up of food bits that collect in our teeth. And this slowly turns into plaque. Plaque is a sticky substance that slowly builds up on your teeth, and if you run your tongue over your teeth you will feel a slimy silk coating that has collected against your teeth; this is what we are talking about.

This slimy slick coating is a culprit for eating away our teeth enamel. That is why you need to practise proper oral hygiene. When you don’t brush your teeth well, plaque slowly hardens around your teeth, forming tartar. Now once the plaque becomes tartar, there is no way simple brushing and flossing can get rid of it. A dentist would need to do proper cleaning of your teeth to get it out to avoid cases of tooth loss or gum disease.

But, if you brush your teeth at least twice a day and ensure you have also squeezed in some flossing, you can keep the plaque under control. As you can see, brushing your teeth before bed is important as it gets rid of all these bacteria that have accumulated in your mouth throughout the day.

Some times to follow for effective brushing

At times brushing our teeth before bed slips our mind. For most of us, if this is the case, you can follow these few tips discussed below to keep the positive habit going on for more than one night.

Try and set a reminder.

Reminders are an effective way to keep us on check of important tasks, and as you have seen, brushing your teeth is as important as it gets. Try to set a reminder before your bedtime for brushing your teeth. Over time this routine will be a natural habit you follow before bed.

Get yourself an electric toothbrush

Invest in an electric toothbrush. It might be a good motivator to keep you on your healthy oral hygiene habit.

Partner up with your brushing routine

To keep yourself accountable for your oral hygiene, try and partner up with someone; this could be your partner, housemate or even your children.

Sticking to a new habit will need some work and patience on your end, and something like brushing your teeth every evening might seem like a small task, but it offers you a list of benefits. Proper oral hygiene reduces a number of health issues; this is from periodontal issues, tooth decay, tooth loss, and gum disease. Some essential tips to remember; ensure you use fluoride toothpaste, your toothbrush should be replaced after every 3 to 4 months, and as much as we want to get rid of the bacteria build-up don’t brush your teeth too hard.