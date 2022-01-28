Why Your Child Needs Online Protection in 2022

The Internet is a giant space where you can find information and images about almost anything. However, kids are uninformed when it comes to Digital Security. You must protect your children from contact with unwanted people, inappropriate or harmful content, malware or attacks related to their online activities. Let’s go over online safety tips for kids that can help them be safe

Why Do Kids Need Internet Protection?

As computers and devices connected to the Internet for work, play or school assignments become more common, it becomes increasingly difficult for parents to protect their children from the many threats from the Internet.

Children are exposed to many of the following dangers on the Internet including:

Predators – eg in social media messages or in game lobby chats.

Online Bullying – Kids can be a perfect target for online bullying, including real-life bullying in school, etc.

Phishing Scams – Tricks your child into providing them or sensitive information about you or your financial data.

When it comes to the Internet, there are real concerns about children’s online safety as they are oftentimes smarter than their parents in many ways regarding digital activities.

What Can You Do to Protect Your Kids?

The question of “how to keep children safe on the Internet” is a daunting prospect as many parents believe that parental controls require extensive technical knowledge.

But with easy-to-use child security software like FamilyOrbit that provide easy accessibility to almost every aspect of a child’s virtual life, every parent can protect their children from inappropriate content or prevent them from downloading malware. We can also categorize the protection into following:

Parental Controls give you control over every aspect of your child’s online experience. This can include everything from the time you can spend online to the apps and websites you’re allowed to use. Any attempts to use the blocked program will be stopped and recorded in the program log for later review.

Antivirus Protection is just as important as for the safety of your family. Websites that appear legitimate may actually contain malicious code. It can also redirect your children to fake sites that look the same but actually contain keyloggers or computer viruses. To ensure that your child’s personal information is not being collected without your knowledge, set up regular schedules for automatic virus scans and monthly deep system scans to ensure that your hard drive is free of unwanted visitors.

Your Kids Need to Know Some Online Rules

Teaching your children about the risks associated with online activities can be another important step in making your child’s experience safe, fun and protected. But keeping kids safe online in playgrounds can be tricky. After all, there is no teacher to look after them, and you can’t keep up with them every minute. Let’s go over some rules.

Don’t talk to Strangers

Children come into contact with strangers every day when they play online games with their friends or chat on social networks. However, online comments, chats and private messages also contain cybercriminals. They hide behind avatars and trick children into giving up their privacy.

Block Online Bullies

In the digital world players or people that harass others are known as cyberbullies. Controlling and preventing cyberbullying is difficult. In almost all online games, admins or moderators are there to ban them. Multiple Social media platforms can be equally tricky as each platform has different guidelines in response to cyberbullies.

Anything Shared on Internet is Permanent

Nothing can truly be removed from the Internet, even if it has never been “opened”. Children may not realize the consistency of what they say, show, and share online. However, you should make sure you know that this information exists in many cases. Internet Restrictions means you can’t permanently delete anything. Data artifacts almost always remain, such as breadcrumbs.

Key Takeaways

Today’s children are growing up in a cyber-centric world. It is impossible to avoid the possibility that children will be exposed to the Internet and everything digital. However, you can keep them safe and avoid risks by teaching them how to be safe online. It all starts with the right strategy, and these tips can help.

In summary, here are some of the most useful tips to keep kids safe online.



Talk about the potential dangers your child may face online.

If possible, move children’s computers to a shared family room.

Make your computer a shared family experience.

Ensure you have parental security software.

Encourage your child to talk about online experiences that upset or make them uncomfortable.