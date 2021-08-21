MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Will Hurricane Henri Pass Over or Will it Cause Havoc on Broadway’s First Opening.

Tomorrow Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over becomes the first Broadway show to open.

Hurricane Henri started it’s impact Saturday evening in an anticipated of landing Sunday around 2pm. Henri threatens to bring damaging winds, dangerous storm surge and flooding.The storm’s first showers started in southwestern New York, heading toward New York City. 

Strong wind and rain will likely smack a broad area from New York City into New England and could easily down trees and set up days of power outages.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon ahead of the storm. And New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned people in flood-prone areas: Move to safety now.

Lightning also forced the postponement of the “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” which was televised by CNN.

Amtrak announced Saturday it has canceled its service between New York and Boston on Sunday, as well as New Haven, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts.

According to Forbes Pass Over was already in financial trouble. There are tickets still available for opening night.

Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

