Will Someone Please Tell Gov Cuomo That Elderly Deaths Matter!

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo covered-up nursing home deaths. That’s a fact. Now he is bullying people who have come out against him such as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin who he called to be impeached by the state assembly. He threatened to ‘destroy’ Democratic State Assemblyman Ron Kim, accusing him of lying to the media over his remarks on the state’s nursing home scandal. These are facts. Cuomo’s aide Melissa DeRosa, stated that they deliberately hid the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents from the official COVID toll in the midst of a Justice Department investigation into their handling of the pandemic. That is also a fact.

Cuomo’s, response to the nursing home deaths was “who cares” where they died.” Cuomo stated there were 8,500 nursing home deaths, when there were more than 15,000 New Yorkers since the start of the pandemic. At one point his office stated 12,700, and T2C stated this was higher. We were right! The Governor has still not taken responsibility for his action or apologize to the families and the public he has sorely disappointed.

Grace Colucci, 62, stated “My father is truly one of the undercounted deaths because he didn’t die at a nursing home and he didn’t die at a hospital. her father had been at a rehab center for 14 days when a nursing home representative called her and said that a patient and a staff member had contracted the virus. She was told that the infected people were in a different unit and that her father had nothing to worry about.

“That turned out not to be true.” Her father was not counted because he died at home.

Danielle Messina, 48, father, Samuel Arbeeny, also died after becoming infected at a Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. She said she suspects he got it from an infected worker during a period when personal protection equipment supplies were low.

To quote Greg Gutfeld, our seniors are not “elderly burdens with heartbeats,” they are beloved family members.

One has to ask the question why the Javitt’s or the US Comfort was never utilized. The cost for the Javitt’s was more than $660 million. This devastation NEVER had to happen.

Now the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI have opened a preliminary investigation into the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing home-related data, but the problem here is that it opens up a series of trillion dollar wrongful death lawsuit, which New York can not afford. The question begs can these family members personally sue Cuomo? If so can he afford that and will he finally be forced to take responsibility?

Questions that also need to be asked are why did the Emmy’s not resend Cuomo’s for his daily COVID press briefings, since he misrepresented the facts? Also why is the money from his book about his handling of the crisis, not going to help the families he destroyed? Wouldn’t that be at least a step in the right direction.